Referee Brian Curson Banned Nine Weeks for Racist Comments

Former match official Brian Curson receives a nine-week ban and fine after an independent commission found him guilty of making discriminatory remarks about Asian ethnicity before a League One fixture.

Match referee observer Brian Curson has been issued a nine-week suspension by the Football Association following a disciplinary hearing that confirmed he made discriminatory comments prior to a professional football match. The independent commission ruled that Curson engaged in inappropriate behavior involving references to Asian ethnicity during a conversation in a stadium lounge before the League One fixture between Luton Town and Rotherham United on November 15 last year.

Details of Discriminatory Remarks

The commission determined that Curson made specific remarks suggesting that Chinese or Japanese people all look identical while discussing fan segregation protocols with colleagues. He further compounded the offense by making a verbal comment and a physical gesture that referenced the perceived height of individuals of Chinese or Japanese descent. These actions occurred in a private area of the venue where officials gather before matches, creating an environment where such statements were witnessed by other staff members present at the time.

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Evidence and Witness Testimony

Four separate witnesses provided consistent testimony confirming the nature of Curson's language and gestures, leading the commission to reject his initial denial of the charges. One witness noted that despite the uncomfortable atmosphere created by the remarks, Curson maintained a straight face and acted as if nothing untoward had occurred, allowing the conversation to shift topics without addressing the offense. The panel emphasized that the consistency of the evidence from multiple observers left little room for doubt regarding the accuracy of the account provided by the witnesses.

Application of FA Disciplinary Rules

Curson was found to have breached FA Rule E3.1 by acting in an improper manner using insulting words contrary to regulations governing conduct at EFL fixtures. The ruling classified this incident as an Aggravated Breach under FA Rule E3.2 because the language used included explicit references to ethnic origin and race. The commission acknowledged that Curson attempted to delay the process by highlighting the sixty-two days that passed between the match and the first contact from the FA, but this strategy did not influence the final verdict on the merits of the case.

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Sanctions and Future Conduct Warnings

In addition to the nine-week ban, the independent commission imposed a fine of £200 and ordered Curson to complete a mandatory education program designed to address discriminatory behavior. His future conduct was formally warned, noting that any repeat offenses would likely result in more severe penalties. The fine amount corresponds exactly to the fee he would have earned for observing the match, reflecting his role which he has performed over 959 times throughout his career in football officiating.

Mitigating Factors and Career Context

The commission considered Curson's previous clean disciplinary record spanning over forty years of service in football as a mitigating factor when determining the length of the suspension. However, they also identified the fact that two distinct discriminatory comments were made as an aggravating circumstance that warranted strict punishment. This decision underscores the FA's commitment to enforcing standards of respect and inclusivity among match officials, regardless of their extensive experience or past performance records within the sport.