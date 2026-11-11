Referee Ban After Discriminatory Comments at League One Match

A referee observer receives a nine‑week ban and a £200 fine after an independent commission finds he made racist remarks about Asian people before Luton's game against Rotherham.

Brian Curson, a long‑time match observer, has been handed a nine‑week ban and a £200 fine by an independent commission after evidence shows he made racist comments about people of Asian ethnicity before Luton Town's League One fixture against Rotherham United on 15 November last year. The decision follows the Football Association's determination that Curson breached FA Rule E3 and its aggravated sub‑rule, E3.2, for using insulting words referring to ethnic origin.

Core Details of the Sanction

The commission concluded that Curson argued in a stadium lounge that Chinese and Japanese people all look the same, and later made a gesture suggesting they were short. Four witnesses provided consistent testimony that the remarks were made. Curson denied the allegations, but witnesses maintained the comments were unmistakable. The referee was also mandated to complete a mandatory education programme aimed at preventing discriminatory behaviour.

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Stakeholder Views and Context

Curson's career spans over 40 years, during which he observed 959 professional matches. The commission acknowledged his clean record as mitigating. However, the fact that two separate remarks were made was highlighted as an aggravating factor. The FA described the incident as an "aggravated breach" because the words contained an explicit reference to ethnicity or nationality. Curson attempted to argue the sanction was unfair by highlighting the 62‑day delay between the match and the first contact from the FA, but this was rejected.

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Implications and Next Steps

Curson's ban means he will have to sit out all match‑observer duties for the next nine weeks, beginning immediately. The commission's findings also serve as a warning to other officials about the seriousness of discriminatory language, even when delivered in informal settings. The FA is expected to review its monitoring processes and may increase the frequency of observer training in the forthcoming season. The case sets a precedent for how the association treats racism in all football contexts, reinforcing that no breach is exempt from accountability, regardless of a long service record.