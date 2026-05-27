Reeves unveils 125 everyday essentials for tariff cuts to ease cost of living

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has published a list of 125 everyday essentials that will become cheaper under her tariff cuts, part of the Great British Summer Savings scheme to combat the cost of living crisis.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has unveiled a list of 125 everyday essentials that will see price reductions under her new tariff cuts , part of a broader initiative to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

Dubbed the Great British Summer Savings scheme, the list includes items such as avocados, quinoa, oat milk, olive oil, chocolate, and baked beans. The Treasury will launch a public consultation on these cuts on Wednesday, running until June 24, to gather feedback on which goods should benefit from tariff suspensions.

Additionally, the consultation will explore suspending tariffs on certain fertilisers to support farmers facing rising costs due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Reeves stated that while the conflict in Iran is not Britain's war, the government must respond to protect households and businesses from price spikes. She emphasized measures including freezing fuel duty, increasing the mileage rate for the first time in 15 years, and temporarily slashing VAT this summer to reduce the cost of days out.

The tariff cuts are part of a package announced by Reeves last week, which also includes uprating tax-free mileage allowances from 45p to 55p per mile for the first 10,000 miles, backdated to April 2026. The Treasury estimates that three million workers, including one million self-employed individuals, will benefit from this change. Fuel duty will remain frozen until the end of the year, postponing a planned 5p increase set for September.

Relief on red diesel has also been announced, along with a VAT reduction on children's meals in restaurants and admission to days out. These measures aim to provide immediate financial relief to families during the summer months, when spending on leisure and travel typically rises. The announcement comes as grocery price inflation continues to slow, with supermarket prices in May rising 3.1% year-on-year, down from 3.8% in April and 4.3% in March, according to Worldpanel by Numerator.

Shoppers are increasingly relying on promotions, with 30.3% of sales involving a deal last month, up from 28.4% a year ago. Spending on full-price items grew only 0.1%. Among grocers, Ocado remains the fastest-growing, with sales up 10.2% year-on-year, though this is its slowest growth since July 2024. Discounter Lidl reached a record market share of 8.6% over the 12 weeks to May 17, solidifying its position as Britain's fifth-largest grocer behind Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Aldi.

Tesco saw sales increase 3.2% with a market share of 28.2%, while Sainsbury's grew 3.1% to 15.2%. Waitrose sales rose 3%, and Marks & Spencer's grocery sales increased 9.3% over the quarter. The tariff cuts and other measures are intended to further ease pressure on household budgets, but their effectiveness will depend on how quickly retailers pass on savings to consumers. The consultation will seek input from businesses and the public to ensure the policy targets the most impactful areas





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Tariff Cuts Cost Of Living Rachel Reeves Everyday Essentials Grocery Inflation

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