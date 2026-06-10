Reeves Signals More Taxes to Fund Defence Spending Boost Amid Whitehall Rift

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has indicated that additional tax increases may be necessary to cover the cost of a major defence spending rise, as internal government disputes over funding the Defence Investment Plan continue. The Treasury's resistance to spending demands and constraints from rejected welfare cuts limit options, potentially diverting funds from schools, hospitals, and transport projects.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has signaled that British taxpayers may face further tax increases to finance a significant rise in defence expenditure. The warning emerges as intense negotiations persist within Whitehall over funding mechanisms for strengthening the nation's military capabilities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is keen to publish the long-awaited Defence Investment Plan soon, reportedly tomorrow, but the Treasury is said to be resisting the scale of spending proposed. The government's fiscal flexibility is constrained after Labour MPs opposed measures to reduce rising sickness benefit costs. A multi-billion pound gap in existing defence budgets compounds the challenge, alongside disputes over the timeline and methodology for meeting spending targets.

Departments have been asked to contribute an average of one percent of their capital budgets to generate approximately £6 billion toward the plan, a move that could divert funds from school and hospital construction as well as postpone transportation infrastructure initiatives. However, the Chancellor has indicated that such internal reallocation will be insufficient.

Speaking at a City conference, Reeves stated that her Budget's 'headroom' cannot accommodate all the additional spending, emphasizing that 'the money has to come from somewhere and borrowing cannot always be the answer.

' The forthcoming announcement is expected to include defence spending increases of around £15 billion, a figure negotiated down from an initial £18 billion request by the Treasury. Already, Reeves has elevated the tax burden to unprecedented levels, and there are worries that further leftward policy shifts by Labour could trigger additional spending and higher borrowing costs. Amid these fiscal pressures, a developing 'bidding war' among potential successors to Starmer is evident.

In less than two years, Reeves has implemented measures yielding an extra £75 billion annually, making her the most prolific tax-raising Chancellor in six decades, surpassing Gordon Brown's £62.1 billion cumulative increases. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that the tax burden will peak at 38.5 percent of GDP by 2030-31, up from earlier projections.

The OBR has warned that the government's revenue relies heavily on a narrow base of high-income earners, and the 'stealth raid' through frozen tax thresholds remains highly vulnerable to inflation and wage growth fluctuations. These dynamics underscore the difficult trade-offs between defence expansion, public services funding, and tax policy as the administration grapples with constrained resources and competing priorities





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Rachel Reeves Defence Spending Tax Increases Treasury Defence Investment Plan Keir Starmer Public Finances Budget Tax Burden Whitehall UK Government Fiscal Policy Borrowing

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