The Chancellor’s proposal to implement a price cap on groceries has been met with criticism from supermarket bosses and experts, who argue that it is a recipe for disaster and will ultimately hurt those who can least afford it.

The UK Government’s proposed socialist “price cap” on groceries has been met with criticism from supermarket bosses and experts, who argue that it is a recipe for disaster and will ultimately hurt those who can least afford it.

The plan, which would see supermarkets voluntarily limit prices of staple goods in exchange for easing packaging and healthy food regulations, ignores the real barriers to affordable food prices, such as Labour’s tax and employment policies. The UK has one of the most competitive grocery markets in the world, where supermarkets compete on thin profit margins, and price controls are unlikely to be effective.

The proposal also puts supermarkets at risk of reducing the quality of own-brand items and increasing prices for non-capped goods, which would fuel inflation. Experts point to the failure of price controls in the 1960s and 70s, when Labour’s Board for National Prices and Incomes sparked labour unrest and stoked long-term inflation. A competitive market, rather than government intervention, is the key to affordability, and the current unsustainable welfare budgets also perpetuate disparities in food costs.

Supermarkets argue that their current margins are already low, and price matching and bargain deals for loyal customers are key to their success. The Chancellor’s proposal shows that the Government is “ulteriorally out of touch” with the needs of businesses and the economy. °, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plan is also a manifestation of her “edian ideological fixation° with regression towards socialism and will harm the Consumer and wider British economy





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