Reeves Hints at Tax Hikes to Fund Defence Spending Increase

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has indicated that tax increases may be necessary to finance a significant boost in UK defence spending. The long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, delayed due to ministerial infighting, is now expected to announce an increase of around £15 billion. While the Treasury has reduced the proposed figure from £18 billion, Reeves acknowledges that most of the funding will come from previous budget surpluses, but additional revenue will be required. Criticism from figures like Lord Robertson highlights concerns over delays and the urgent need to strengthen national security amid growing threats.

Rachel Reeves yesterday hinted at more tax rises to fund a desperately needed boost in defence spending . The Chancellor has opened the door to painful hikes, saying 'the money's got to come from somewhere'.

Infighting between ministers, including the Chancellor, has delayed the Government's long overdue blueprint for Armed Forces funding - the Defence Investment Plan (DIP). After delays condemned by service chiefs and defence manufacturers, the DIP was expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

However, Downing Street yesterday suggested the wait may continue. The announcement, when it comes, will be accompanied by an increase in defence spending of around £15billion, bargained down from an initial £18billion by the Treasury. Ms Reeves told City executives yesterday that 'headroom' from a previous budget surplus should cover most of the extra spending, but not all.

She said the cash would boost Britain's defence industry, but added: 'The money has to come from somewhere and borrowing cannot always be the answer.

' However, her department came under fire from Lord Robertson, a former Labour minister and Nato secretary general, who said there was 'no doubt the Treasury has been holding back'. Appearing before a select committee yesterday, he said we 'need to move fast because we are vulnerable'. The Daily Mail's Don't Leave Britain Defenceless campaign has been pushing Labour to find more money for the Armed Forces and security of the nation





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defence Spending Tax Rises Rachel Reeves Defence Investment Plan Treasury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niall Horan Hints at Australian Tour Return Following Release of New AlbumSinger Niall Horan has hinted that Australian fans won't have to wait much longer for a return visit, revealing that tour dates are expected to be announced soon following the release of his latest album.

Read more »

Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Drops to 1.1, Hints at Potential Market BottomBitcoin's MVRV ratio has fallen to 1.1, near the historical undervaluation zone that often marks major market bottoms. The price action remains bearish with 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages in a downtrend, but the RSI has entered oversold territory at 27, which previously led to relief rallies or trend reversals.

Read more »

Kelsey Plum Hints at Kate Martin's Sparks FutureLos Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum is keen to see Kate Martin stick around.

Read more »

Russia May Target UK if Ukraine War Falters, Lord Robertson Warns Labour MPs Amid Defence Spending DebateFormer NATO chief Lord Robertson warns that a cornered Vladimir Putin could launch a direct attack on Britain, including missile strikes or cyber operations, as Ukraine gains momentum. The warning comes as internal disagreements delay the UK's Defence Investment Plan, with Starmer and Reeves proposing a £15 billion package versus the £28 billion demanded by defence chiefs. The government also plans to boost domestic defence industry spending through new contract rules.

Read more »