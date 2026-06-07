Reevaluating the Demand for Universal Childcare: New Studies Challenge Feminist Narrative

New research and polling data reveal that most American parents, espEcially married mothers, don't desire full-time work combined with institutional childcare. This piece examines how political narratives about childcare deserts and trapped mothers aren't supported by evidence, showing instead that a majority of mothers prefer to stay home with their children. The article reviews findings from economists like Elizabeth Cascio and Henrik Kleven, demonstrating that expanding daycare supply has minimal impact on married mothers' labor participation and that preferences, not constraints, drive the decision to stay home.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. Published daily by senior writers and experts, these in-depth pieces go beyond the headlines to give readers the full picture.

You can find our full list of In Focus piecespoliticians, you might believe that affordable daycare is one of the top issues out there, and that “universal childcare” is in high demand. But if you study the polls and read the academic research on this, you will find that formal childcare is not in extremely high demand work hours and downscaling their professional aspirations in favor of tending to The unstated assumption is that all women, including all mothers, want to be working full-time jobs, and that the unavailability of decent affordable childcare has trapped mothers at home with their children.

Specifically, married mothers in America are not kept out of the workforce by the lack of daycare. Increasing the supply of daycare does not induce them into the labor force. The studies demonstrating this are many. Journal of Human Resources in 2009.

Because different states rolled out universal Kindergarten at different times, she was able to study whether moms went back to work if Kindergarten was available to them. Her conclusion: “I estimate that four of ten single mothers with no younger children entered the work force with public school enrollment of a five-year-old child. No significant labor supply responses are detected among other mothers with eligible children.

” In other words, married moms are not induced back to work when no-cost 8-to-3 childcare is available. More recent studies by the same economist had similar findings: High-quality, affordable taxpayer-backed pre-school seemed to really help poor families, but the only real effect on wealthy families just saving them money. In that paper, she cites another study finding “no statistically significant positive impacts of a child’s eligibility for state-funded preschool on his or her mother’s chances of working.

”in the American Economic Journal in 2024, headed by Princeton economist Henrik Kleven found “the enormous expansions of parental leave and child care subsidies have had virtually no impact on gender convergence. ” “What about women who do not work? ” Kleven and co-authors asked.

“Are they facing constraints that prevent them from increasing labor supply? ” The answer was no: “Only a small fraction of surveyed women say that they feel constrained by the supply of institutional care. What is more, the fraction is no larger in districts with low levels of child care provision than it is in districts with high levels.

” The economists explained this in the most economist way possible: “If child care constraints are not preventing mothers from improving their career trajectories, then what is? Evidence … points to the potentially important role of preferences and norms regarding maternal care: An overwhelming majority of women report that they do not work, because they have a preference for taking care of their children.

” Again: Mothers are out of the workforce because mothers want to be out of the workforce so that they can be home with their children. , more parents say they would rather look after their child than put their child in formal childcare. Only 30% of moms say they want to work full time, the New America study finds.

Childcare is a small issue for voters, it doesn’t have a huge effect on the economy, and most parents don’t want two 40-hour-per-week jobs and formal daycare. So one wonders: Why are Democrats and the media so insistent on this model?liberal bubble in which the elite media lives.

The Americans most likely to prefer two full-time jobs and institutional childcare and to find it impossibly expensive might beThey are in a household with two college degrees and maybe two masters between them. Work for them is not merely a source of money but also a source of meaning. They are left of center politically and disproportionately female. They grew up around the like-minded and now live and work among the like-minded in New York or Washington.

They frankly don’t know any stay-at-home moms. The bigger culprit is probably special-interest politics. Democrats want to subsidize childcare in part because that means subsidizing their political allies. Pay close attention when Democrats talk about childcare.

They always talk about supporting “the care economy. ” They want more people working in childcare, higher pay for those workers, and government subsidies bolstering that pay.





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Childcare Universal Childcare Mothers Workforce Labor Supply Parental Preferences Feminism Daycare Economic Research Political Narrative Stay-At-Home Moms

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