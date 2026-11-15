Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Pie remains the top story on Bleeding Cool as Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026 concludes in Harrogate England with extensive pop culture coverage.

The story regarding the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie has once again claimed the number one spot on the Bleeding Cool website most-read list. This recurring dominance highlights the unique engagement metrics that drive traffic to the platform over recent days. The editorial team at Bleeding Cool uses the Lying In The Gutters column to summarize these daily trends. This specific report serves as a curated summary of the most accessed articles from the previous day. It reinforces the item's status as a viral sensation within the broader pop culture landscape.

The conclusion of the Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026 event in Harrogate has generated a significant surge of behind-the-scenes stories. This major gathering for comic enthusiasts and creators provided ample material for the site's journalists to cover extensively. The timing of the convention's end aligns perfectly with the release of daily summaries. These summaries capture the broader context of the pop culture calendar for the day.

Also read Babka, challah! Braid Bakery makes its Berkeley debut

Recent coverage from the convention has expanded to include interviews and insights from notable figures in the industry. Christopher Priest discussed the White Black Panther controversy of 2025 during his appearance. This discussion included media reactions from outlets like the Daily Mail. The exchange illustrated the cross-platform nature of modern comic book discourse. The Bleeding Cool team continues to leverage these high-profile conversations to maintain relevance. They do this in a rapidly shifting media environment that demands constant updates.

The latest market data reveals that Amazing Spider-Man issue number one thousand and three has won the week's top eleven comics bestseller list. This sales victory highlights the sustained popularity of the Marvel property. It also showcases the ability of the character to capture consumer spending in a competitive retail landscape. The success of this specific issue contributes to the broader narrative of Spider-Man's commercial dominance. This trend has been evident in recent months across various global markets.

Advertisement

Collectors and retailers have also received new pre-order information for Star Wars merchandise. Hasbro Pulse announced a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure. This action figure is available for pre-order at $19.99. The release is scheduled for Spring 2027. This timeline provides a long-term target for fans of the franchise. The anticipation for this classic character design is driving early interest in the toy line.

In the realm of model kits, Blokees has introduced a new Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit. This new release features a precise 1:64 scale with sixteen points of articulation. It also includes a baby Triceratops accessory for enhanced display options. The level of detail in the sculpting appeals to serious collectors of the franchise. It represents an expansion of the existing Terraventure collection. Fans of the original films are already showing significant interest in this update.

Mezco Toyz has entered the market with a new One:12 Collective figure inspired by Marvel Comics. The figure features Daredevil in a street justice role. This release adds to the growing collection of high-end action figures available for superhero enthusiasts. The integration of such toys with ongoing media properties creates a synergistic effect. This strategy boosts brand visibility across multiple platforms simultaneously. The move demonstrates the continued strength of the Marvel brand in the collectibles sector.

Television and film news also feature prominently in the latest roundup. Updates on Superman & Lois season four episode eight reveal a major Man of Steel villain. The episode promises significant developments for the Kent family storyline. Additionally, Ghosts season four episode five has released clips titled A Star Is Dead. The promotional material has generated excitement among the show's dedicated fan base.

Advertisement

The Boys actor Jack Quaid nearly launched a Crisis on Infinite Franchises project during the convention. This potential collaboration highlights the interconnected nature of modern media franchises. These diverse media properties continue to drive significant online engagement. The discussion among dedicated fan bases remains intense and active. The Bleeding Cool editorial staff tracks these trends closely. They provide comprehensive coverage of these events for their audience.

The publication remains based in South-West London and maintains its position as a key source for comic book journalism. The daily routine includes tracking industry birthdays and upcoming comic releases. Rich Johnston leads the editorial staff as the founder. He has served as the longest-serving digital news reporter in the world since 1992. His extensive background allows the platform to maintain a unique perspective. This perspective includes the unusual prominence of dessert-related fiction or analysis. The site has operated for nearly two decades. It maintained a legacy of comic book industry gossip for an additional seventeen years prior to its formal launch. This history provides a deep well of context for current trends. The Lying In The Gutters newsletter continues to be a popular subscription option. Readers can sign up to receive daily updates by email. The newsletter covers links, comics industry birthdays, and major story highlights. It provides a comprehensive overview of the day's most important news. The site continues to expand its reach and influence. It remains a vital resource for fans of pop culture and comics. The upcoming months promise more developments in this dynamic field. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates. The Bleeding Cool team remains committed to delivering high-quality reporting. They strive to keep their audience informed and engaged. The future of digital journalism looks bright for the platform. Its unique voice continues to resonate with readers worldwide.