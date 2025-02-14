Reese Witherspoon Casts Double for 'Elle Woods: The Pre-Plaw Years'

Reese Witherspoon has found her Elle Woods doppelganger! Actor Abbi Minetree will star in a prequel series to the beloved 'Legally Blonde' franchise, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Minetree will portray a younger version of Elle Woods, a role originated by Witherspoon. The series, 'Elle Woods: The Pre-Plaw Years,' will retrace Elle's journey during her high school years.

Rachel Burchfield, the contributing royals editor at InStyle, who covers news about the British royal family, including the work and wardrobes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, will be starring in a new series called 'Elle Woods: The Pre-Plaw Years'.

The series, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video and produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, will showcase Minetree as a younger version of the lawyer-to-be Elle Woods, a role famously portrayed by Witherspoon in the 2001 original film and its 2003 sequel. This prequel series, chronicling Elle's high school years, should not be confused with a third film in the 'Legally Blonde' franchise. In a video shared on February 13th, both Witherspoon and Minetree are, aptly, decked out in pink, their resemblance striking. Witherspoon welcomes Minetree, sitting with her on a couch and cryptically mentioning, “We had to make a really hard decision the other day.” “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore, because you got the part,” Witherspoon continues, as Minetree's face transitions from nervous anticipation to pure joy. Witherspoon confides, “I haven’t slept in three nights,” adding, “I wanted to tell you sooner.” Following the announcement, Witherspoon calls Minetree's mother, Anne, to share the exciting news. Anne remarks, “Y’all sound exactly alike,” prompting Witherspoon to respond, “When I saw her tape, I was like, ‘Are we the same person? This is so weird.’” When the prequel was first announced, Witherspoon expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series. Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?





InStyle / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reese Witherspoon Legally Blonde Abbi Minetree Prequel Amazon Prime Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reese Witherspoon Announces Leximinetree as Elle Woods in 'Elle' Prequel SeriesReese Witherspoon has revealed that Leximinetree will portray the iconic Elle Woods in the new 'Elle' prequel series for Prime Video. The series will explore Elle Woods' high school years, providing insights into the formative experiences that shaped her into the beloved character from the original 'Legally Blonde' film.

Read more »

Reese Witherspoon Explains How 'Wednesday' Inspired 'Elle Woods in High School' PrequelReese Witherspoon reveals that the success of the Netflix series 'Wednesday' inspired her to develop a prequel series for 'Legally Blonde' focusing on Elle Woods in high school. Witherspoon shared her inspiration on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' while promoting her new movie 'You're Cordially Invited'. The actress expressed her admiration for the 'Wednesday' series and her desire to explore Elle Woods's formative years before her journey to law school. Witherspoon confirmed that Amazon is developing the series, titled 'Elle', and an open casting call is underway to find the perfect actress to portray a young Elle Woods.

Read more »

From Elle Woods to Mrs. Whatsit: Reese Witherspoon's Iconic Film RolesExplore the journey of Reese Witherspoon's illustrious film career, from her breakout roles in the 90s to her recent box-office successes. Discover her most memorable characters, award-winning performances, and enduring impact on Hollywood.

Read more »

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Lexi Minetree as the New Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' PrequelReese Witherspoon announced Lexi Minetree as the actress portraying a younger Elle Woods in the upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel series for Amazon Prime Video. Witherspoon shared the news in a heartwarming video, personally revealing the role to Minetree and showcasing clips from her audition tape.

Read more »

Legally Blonde Prequel Series’ Young Elle Woods Actress Revealed by Reese WitherspoonComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Reese Witherspoon reveals who will play young Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' prequel seriesWitherspoon shared a video of her delivering the news to Minetree.

Read more »