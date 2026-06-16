'The American people need to know if this merger was approved as a political favor,' said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

'Reeks of Corruption ': Trump DOJ Bypassed Antitrust Staff to Approve Paramount -Warner Bros. Merger "The American people need to know if this merger was approved as a political favor," said Sen.

Elizabeth Warren. The leadership of President Donald Trump's Justice Department shut down an investigation into Paramount's widely criticized bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery and issued a statement According to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, "a team of career lawyers who had spent months scrutinizing the deal were leaning toward recommending a lawsuit challenging it on the grounds that the combination of the two movie studios would be anticompetitive and violate antitrust law.

" The newspaper reported that the antitrust staffers who investigated the $111 billion merger proposal "didn't participate in writing" the Justice Departmentfired antitrust official Unreal. Justice Department staff were railroaded again by political interference in the Paramount-Warner Bros merger review. None of the investigators on the deal had any role in writing the unprecedented clearance statement issued by DOJ last Friday.

If finalized, Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. would leave CBS, CNN, HBO, and other major media properties under the control of the son of billionaire Trump megadonor Larry Ellison, posing what one coalitionThe proposed merger is still facing antitrust scrutiny in Europe and from state attorneys general in the US. The Journal reported that "some staffers" in the DOJ's antitrust division believe the Justice Department's statement backing the merger and getting it over a major regulatory hurdle "was designed to make it harder for state attorneys general to challenge the deal in court.

" In the statement, the DOJ declared that "the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers. " Rob Bonta, California's attorney general, said in response to the Justice Department's decision that "the merger of Warner Bros and Paramount is not a done deal and remains under investigation by my office. " It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors.

No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do. Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire.

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We need your support now more than ever. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.

When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. The leadership of President Donald Trump's Justice Department shut down an investigation into Paramount's widely criticized bid to acquire Warner Bros.

Discovery and issued a statement According to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, "a team of career lawyers who had spent months scrutinizing the deal were leaning toward recommending a lawsuit challenging it on the grounds that the combination of the two movie studios would be anticompetitive and violate antitrust law.

" The newspaper reported that the antitrust staffers who investigated the $111 billion merger proposal "didn't participate in writing" the Justice Departmentfired antitrust official Unreal. Justice Department staff were railroaded again by political interference in the Paramount-Warner Bros merger review. None of the investigators on the deal had any role in writing the unprecedented clearance statement issued by DOJ last Friday.

If finalized, Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. would leave CBS, CNN, HBO, and other major media properties under the control of the son of billionaire Trump megadonor Larry Ellison, posing what one coalitionThe proposed merger is still facing antitrust scrutiny in Europe and from state attorneys general in the US. The Journal reported that "some staffers" in the DOJ's antitrust division believe the Justice Department's statement backing the merger and getting it over a major regulatory hurdle "was designed to make it harder for state attorneys general to challenge the deal in court.

" In the statement, the DOJ declared that "the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers. " Rob Bonta, California's attorney general, said in response to the Justice Department's decision that "the merger of Warner Bros and Paramount is not a done deal and remains under investigation by my office. "The leadership of President Donald Trump's Justice Department shut down an investigation into Paramount's widely criticized bid to acquire Warner Bros.

Discovery and issued a statement According to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, "a team of career lawyers who had spent months scrutinizing the deal were leaning toward recommending a lawsuit challenging it on the grounds that the combination of the two movie studios would be anticompetitive and violate antitrust law.

" The newspaper reported that the antitrust staffers who investigated the $111 billion merger proposal "didn't participate in writing" the Justice Departmentfired antitrust official Unreal. Justice Department staff were railroaded again by political interference in the Paramount-Warner Bros merger review. None of the investigators on the deal had any role in writing the unprecedented clearance statement issued by DOJ last Friday.

If finalized, Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. would leave CBS, CNN, HBO, and other major media properties under the control of the son of billionaire Trump megadonor Larry Ellison, posing what one coalitionThe proposed merger is still facing antitrust scrutiny in Europe and from state attorneys general in the US. The Journal reported that "some staffers" in the DOJ's antitrust division believe the Justice Department's statement backing the merger and getting it over a major regulatory hurdle "was designed to make it harder for state attorneys general to challenge the deal in court.

" In the statement, the DOJ declared that "the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers. " Rob Bonta, California's attorney general, said in response to the Justice Department's decision that "the merger of Warner Bros and Paramount is not a done deal and remains under investigation by my office. " The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission?

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