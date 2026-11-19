Reebok returns the iconic G-Unit G6 sneaker to global markets, reviving the historic 2003 collaboration with 50 Cent that defined early 2000s streetwear culture and sold over four million pairs.

Reebok has officially announced the global re-launch of the G-Unit G6 sneaker, a high-profile collaboration with hip-hop artist 50 Cent. The footwear originally debuted in August in a distinctive red, white, and blue colorway, quickly becoming a favorite among the rapper's extensive follower base. This release marks a significant nostalgia-driven move by the sportswear giant to reconnect with the early 2000s fashion era.

G-Unit G6 Re-launch Details and History

The G-Unit G6 initially rolled out in 2003, aligning perfectly with the peak of 50 Cent's mainstream dominance. This year was pivotal for the New Yorker, as his hit single "In Da Club" logged nine weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Following this massive success, he released "21 Questions" featuring the late Nate Dogg just two months later, which spent a full month atop the national singles survey.

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The cultural momentum continued with his smash album, which held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for six weeks. This musical triumph lent its name to the 2005 semi-autobiographical film, which provided 50 Cent with his first starring role. The original sneaker partnership made Jackson one of the first musicians to lead a major footwear franchise, setting a precedent for artist-driven shoe lines.

50 Cent and Reebok Legacy Partnership

"Creating it the first time was special," 50 Cent recounted in an interview regarding the original design process. He noted that he worked closely with Todd Krinsky and the design team to ensure the shoe was truly his own. He emphasized that the project was not merely a sneaker but became an integral part of the broader street culture during that era.

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Todd Krinsky, who began his career at Reebok in 1993 working in the mailroom, now serves as the CEO. He stated that the relationship with 50 Cent has always extended beyond simple footwear. According to Krinsky, the artist helped define an important chapter in Reebok's history, creating something with a lasting impact on both sport style and culture.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The original collaboration was commercially successful, with over four million pairs sold in just three years before the partnership shifted in 2006. Despite the passage of time, nostalgia and licensed merchandise continue to drive consumer interest. Reebok aims to celebrate this legacy while introducing the classic design to a new generation of shoppers who may not have experienced the original release.

50 Cent commented on the timing of the re-launch, noting that fans of G-Unit are still active and a new audience is discovering his work. The brand confirmed that the basketball and street fashion-inspired gear is now available globally. This move capitalizes on the resurgence of Y2K aesthetics and the enduring appeal of early 2000s hip-hop fashion trends.

In related music industry news, Ella Langley recently became the first act to earn the top two spots on the TouchTunes Frontline Chart. This achievement highlights the diverse and evolving landscape of current music consumption, which now coexists with retro revivals like the G-Unit G6. The simultaneous success of new chart-toppers and legacy re-releases demonstrates a broad consumer appetite for both innovation and nostalgia.

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The re-launch of the G-Unit G6 serves as a bridge between past and present, connecting the golden era of hip-hop with modern streetwear enthusiasts. By leveraging the historical significance of the 2003 original and the enduring fame of 50 Cent, Reebok is positioning itself at the forefront of the retro sneaker market. This strategic move is expected to generate significant buzz among collectors and casual fans alike.