Redwood City man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Police used surveillance and license plate data to identify a Toyota Tundra, and the owner, Francisco Gallardo Alvarez, 52, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Beech Street and Middlefield Road. A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

On Monday, detectives obtained video surveillance footage of the hit-and-run and determined the suspect vehicle was a late-model Toyota Tundra, according to the Redwood City Police Department. They then used automated license plate reader data to identify vehicles matching that description in the area at the time of the collision. Detectives identified a single vehicle, which was found later that same day in the driveway of the registered owner’s home, police said. The pickup truck was towed as evidence.

On Thursday, the registered owner and driver of the Toyota showed up at the police department, according to police. He was identified as Francisco Gallardo Alvarez, 52, of Redwood City. Police said Gallardo Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in injury or death. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and is being held without bail, according to jail records. Share this:





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hit-And-Run Vehicular Manslaughter Pedestrian Death Redwood City Francisco Gallardo Alvarez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man, 18, arrested in connection with online lure robberies, Universal City police sayA man with an extensive criminal history was arrested following a multi-agency SWAT operation connected to at least two violent robberies where suspects allegedly used online platforms to lure male victims, Universal City police said.

Read more »

Man wanted for Center City assault, police sayPolice in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of assaulting someone in Center City on Tuesday morning.

Read more »

2026 Israel Day Parade to Take Place This Sunday in New York CityThe 2026 Israel Day Parade will take place this Sunday in New York City, with attendees and commuters advised to prepare for extensive road closures and strict security measures. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, and thousands of supporters, and will be a celebration of Jewish culture and heritage.

Read more »

Redwood City police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old womanA family is grieving and police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash left 72-year-old Maria Perez dead in Redwood City. Loved ones gathered Wednesday for a roadside vigil to remember her and seek answers.

Read more »