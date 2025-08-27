Reds vs. Dodgers Predictions: Tuesday's Game Could Offer a Path to Rebound

Can the struggling Cincinnati Reds break their losing streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers? Our analysis suggests Tuesday's matchup could present opportunities for the Reds, despite recent difficulties.

The Cincinnati Reds are in a dire situation, having lost four of their last five games and falling 2.5 games behind the final National League wild-card spot. The situation took a turn for the worse with a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening game of this series. However, there are reasons to believe that Tuesday's matchup might offer the Reds a chance to rebound. Despite recent struggles, the Reds offense boasts a batting average hovering just under .

250 with a strikeout rate below 22%. They will face Dodgers pitcher, Martinez, who while known for generating ground balls, has struggled to keep the ball in the park, surrendering 20 home runs in 145 innings. The Reds' offense, particularly with its ability to make contact, could capitalize on this weakness. Adding to the optimism, the Reds will be facing Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. While Kershaw is a formidable opponent, his recent performance has been less dominant, including a significantly lowered whiff rate. The Reds, who have a respectable strikeout rate under 22% in the second half, might be able to make better contact against Kershaw. Unlike his recent outings where he hasn't struck out many batters, a strong first inning by Kershaw could potentially put the Reds in a difficult position. Looking at individual player matchups, the Reds' hitting star, Jonathan Pages, stands out as a crucial factor. Over his last five games, Pages has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .294 with two multi-hit performances. His ability to connect with pitches from fly-ball pitchers, as demonstrated by his .256 average and .532 slugging percentage against them this year, makes him a dangerous threat against Martinez. Overall, while the Reds have faced a string of setbacks, there are encouraging signs that Tuesday's game could be different. Their ability to make contact, coupled with Pages' recent form and Kershaw's slide in strikeout rate offer a glimmer of hope for the struggling Cincinnati team





