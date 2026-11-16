Reds' Top Prospect Drawing Attention With Massive Power and Long-Term Catcher Potential

He is Cincinnati's top prospect.

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League catcher Alfredo Duno reacts after flying out against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cincinnati Reds' number-one prospect Alfredo Duno has showcased immense power throughout his time in the minor leagues while also having an advanced knowledge of the strike zone. In 2025, he led the Florida State League in home runs, RBI and doubles, while also setting a Daytona Tortugas franchise record with 95 walks.while also highlighting Duno as a vital part of the team's farm system with his plate discipline and power.

Also read Top Guardians Prospect Impresses, Wins Arizona Fall League MVP Award

Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno throws to second base during practice, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Duno has been one of the better hitters in all of minor league baseball since he debuted in 2023 after signing as one of the top international free agents in his class.

He has some questions defensively behind the plate at catcher, but scouts tend to believe that is where he will stick for the foreseeable future.

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"Duno’s long levers and modest bat-to-ball skills mean that he is unlikely to hit for average against better pitchers,". "But he could make up for it by drawing walks, and his exceptional power could get him to 25 home runs regularly. Duno moves well for his 6-foot-3, 248-pound size.

" Duno was promoted to the Double-A level midway through the season in 2026 at 20 years old after beginning the season in High-A. He struggled for the first few weeks of the season in April, but was red-hot in May and more consistent in June before being promoted. In 32 games with Double-A Chattanooga, he slashed .322/.406/.488 with three home runs, nine doubles, a triple, and 14 RBI.

He suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a few weeks, but returned near the end of the season. When Duno first debuted, he had suffered an elbow injury and was limited to designated hitter for his first professional season.

The next season, he made his debut behind the plate but suffered a rib injury that ended his season in May. 2025 was his first full season behind the plate, and in total, he's logged just 181 games at the catcher position in his professional career. Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Defense has been the only major question mark about his game to this point. He is a large man, and there have only been a handful of catchers at his size who have played the majority of their career at catcher; A.J. Pierzynski and Salvador Perez are two examples.. Perez is a similarly built player and a good offensive comparison to the Reds' prospect.

Perez is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner at catcher and has shown that being a larger man doesn't have to limit your ability behind the plate. If Duno can continue to shore up his defense while continuing to develop at the rate he has already on offense, he has the potential to be one of the better catchers at the big league level once he arrives.

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows.

Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.