Reds' Top Outfield Prospect Delivers 3-Homer Performance in Triple-A

One of the Cincinnati Reds' top prospects just had a monster game at the plate in Triple-A. Outfielder Héctor Rodríguez, Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect for 2026 o

Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn ImagesMLB Pipeline , went 4-for-4 with three home runs for the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Wednesday. The 22-year-old started the day with analso plated the Bats' sixth run of the day, which would turn out to be the game-winning run in Louisville's 10-5 victory over the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Following his explosive offensive performance on Wednesday, Rodríguez is now hitting .284 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 51 Triple-A games this year. And if he continues to produce in the minors, the lefty-swinging slugger could find himself in the middle of the Reds' intenseFeb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez during media day in Goodyear, Arizona.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images As things stand, it doesn't seem like there's an opening in Cincinnati's outfield right now, especially with the way JJ Bleday has been swinging the bat of late. The Reds also carry multiple outfielders on their bench, so they might not necessarily consider calling up another one even if there's an injury. For now, that most likely means Rodríguez will remain in the minors.

But the 22-year-old could force his way into the conversation to contribute for the Reds if he keeps mashing in Triple-A. Rodríguez began his minor league career with the New York Mets in 2021 but was traded to Cincinnati in July 2022. Since then, the young outfielder has hit double-digit homers in each of his last three seasons in the minors.

In 2025, the lefty-swinging slugger posted a .283 batting average with 19 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 135 games between Double-A and Triple-A.. If Rodríguez continues to succeed in Triple-A, he could be knocking on the door of making his big league debut at some point this year. But it remains to be seen if an opportunity will open up for him in Cincinnati anytime soon.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.





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