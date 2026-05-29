Reds Slugger Exits Minor League Game Early: Will He Return to Big Leagues?

Could the Reds be making a roster change?

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte warms-up ahead of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

| Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Cincinnati Reds won their third series in the month of May after besting the New York Mets in two of three games during their last road trip. The team had Thursday off and is set to take on the red-hot Atlanta Braves this weekend. Is there a chance the Reds can slow down the Braves? Sure.

However, it will be an uphill battle when you consider the part of the starting pitching rotation that will take the mound for the good guys. Friday's game will feature Chris Paddack on the hill, followed by Brady Singer on Saturday, and back to the top of the rotation with Nick Lodolo on Sunday in the finale. With the Reds looking to steal one on Friday or Saturday, it would mean the bats have to be hot from the start.

This offense has proven that it can get hot, but there have been some major weaknesses that can't be hidden, no matter where they are in the lineup. However, is help on the way? Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte hits against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Imagesfrom the Louisville Bats game.

The Bats were trailing 8-0 at the time of Marte's exit, however, the decision now has fans wondering if this could be a call back to Cincinnati for the slugger. Marte has been delivering the goods at the plate for the Bats. Entering Thursday night's game, Marte had 53 hits in 143 at-bats and had slugged eight home runs. The hero of the 2025 Reds postseason push also held a .371 batting average heading into Louisville's game on Thursday.

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte scores a run on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images Marte has had his opportunities with the big league club this season. Unfortunately, just like Rece Hinds, the minor league stats did not translate with the major league club.

But the Reds are in a place where they have to at least give this one more shot. This season with the Reds, Marte had just four hits in 29 at-bats, posting a batting average of .138. It's fair for any fan to be wary of seeing Marte back with the Reds. It's getting close to drastic measures for manager Terry Francona and the Reds.

Trotting out TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, and Ke'Bryan Hayes has become unacceptable. Add in the disappointing offense performance of Will Benson this season, and you have a few guys who are running out of chances. Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.





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