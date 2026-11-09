Reds Outfield Prospect Adds MVP Award to Impressive Fall

A big time performance!

Daytona Tortugas outfielder Yerlin Confidan circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game took place on Sunday, and Reds prospect Yerlin Confidan made the most of his two at-bats, earning MVP honors. Confidan doubled in his first at-bat before drawing a bases-loaded walk in his next at-bat, ending his day 1-for-1 with an RBI. Carlos Sanchez and Luke Holman also appeared in the game. Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

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Holman struck out two and picked up a hold in his scoreless inning of relief. The 23-year-old has been awesome this fall, slashing .323/.380/.585 with 10 extra-base hits in 16 games. His swing and miss has been a bit of a concern with 20 strikeouts over those 16 games, but it's good to see him playing well. Baseball America's scouting report read back in 2023.

"He already can top 110 mph on his best drives, and his 90th-percentile exit velocity of 105.6 mph is among the best in the system. He is an average runner for now, but he will likely slow further as he keeps getting bigger and stronger. The Reds moved him to left and right field in 2022. His plus arm fits in either.

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"Confidan slashed .255/.3332/.405 with 38 extra-base hits between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga during the 2026 season. After playing just 54 games in Double-A in 2026, it feels likely Confidan would start the 2027 campaign back in Chattanooga. Although it wouldn't be shocking to see the Reds be aggressive with him and see what he can do with Triple-A Louisville. Regardless of where his career takes him, Confidan will always have this honor to his name.

Winning Fall Stars Game MVP is a memorable achievement and another encouraging step as he works toward reaching his ultimate goal of making the big leagues. Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page.

Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram. Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.