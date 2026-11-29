He signed elsewhere on Saturday.

The infield gathers around Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez is replaced in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect A reunion between the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martinez would have made a lot of sense this offseason, but the veteran right-hander is headed elsewhere.with the Chicago White Sox after spending the 2026 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

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One thing the Reds have emphasized multiple times this offseason is the need to throw more strikes. Cincinnati led Major League Baseball with 668 walks last season.