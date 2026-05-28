Reds Manager Terry Francona Hints Chase Burns Could Avoid Strict Innings Limit

Francona spoke with reporters about Burns on Wednesday.

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Earlier this week, Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley shared a message that fans weren't ready to hear about Chase Burns, who has been their best pitcher this season.

"You better get a ticket and watch him now, because there is only so many innings that this kid is going to be able to pitch this year,""You just let him go, but there is going to be an innings limit. We don't really know what that is at this point. I'm going to say somewhere from 150 back towards 100, but he's getting there in a hurry.

" While it's certainly fair to expect the Reds not wanting Burns to throw 200+ innings, Brantley suggesting his innings limit could be closer to 100 feels like a stretch. On Wednesday, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about Burns and what the organization's plan is for him..

"If we ran into an issue, in a way that’d be good . There will be a lot of opinions on this. I would certainly be open to listening to the trainers and certainly DJ. I also think guys show you if they need a blow or if they don’t.

If you see pitchers losing range of motion, or if their delivery is lower — with analytics you can really track that stuff now— that’s more important than a hard pitch count or a hard innings limit. It’s how guys are doing. ”That’s a refreshing answer from Francona, and honestly, he’s spot on. There’s no perfect answer when it comes to innings limits.

Guys with limits still get hurt, and guys without them sometimes stay healthy all year. You just never know. Francona saying they’ll work with the training staff and make the best decision as things go is the right approach. Obviously, the Reds want to protect Chase Burns long term, but completely shutting him down halfway through the season would feel like an overreaction too.

Innings limit or not, the Reds have to be thrilled with what Burns is doing this season, not even a full year into the major leagues. Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.





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