Reds Make Under-the-Radar Move to Strengthen Organizational Depth

The Reds announced the move on Sunday.

May 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Sam Haggerty in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn ImagesAs the season has gone on, the Reds have seen some of their Triple-A depth either get called up to the big leagues or moved elsewhere.

To help replenish that depth, they've added veteran utility player Sam Haggerty to the Louisville roster. Haggerty brings plenty of versatility, having played first base, second base, third base, and all three outfield spots during his career. The 31-year-old appeared in 64 major league games last season and was a league-average hitter, while also bringing 301 games of big league experience to the organization.

The outfielder has appeared in 35 games for the Texas Rangers this season, but he was recently released after slashing just .159/.213/.182 with just one extra-base hit. Haggerty has had success against left-handed pitching throughout his career, posting a 119 wRC+ against southpaws. That said, unless an injury opens up a spot, it's hard to see a clear path to consistent playing time in Cincinnati with Blake Dunn and Dane Myers already filling similar roles.

Still, this is the type of move that strengthens organizational depth. If the Reds need an experienced, versatile player at some point this season, Haggerty gives them another legitimate option in Triple-A.Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Tony Santillan has really struggled this season, but on Saturday, after Noelvi Marte hit a go-ahead home run, he closed down the game with a 1-2-3 inning.

"Well, it's very meaningful because it has not been the easiest road for him for a little while," Francona said. "He's fought through it so much and he means so much to what we do. It meant a lot to see him out there getting that. That was big for everyone.

" The right-hander has appeared in 31 games for the Reds this season and has an ERA of 5.67 over 27 innings. The Reds need Santillan to get back to his 2025 form and Saturday was a step in the right direction. Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram. Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI.

He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.





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