This is great news.

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cincinnati Reds were relatively quiet for the early stages of free agency, but they finally opted to make their first big move of the offseason on Tuesday night. Shortly after losing Sam Moll to the Chicago Cubs, the Reds have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with veteran catcher Tyler Stephenson, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Also read Former Reds' Reliever Signs With Yankees as Search For Bullpen Help Continues

"Catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract with an opt-out after the second season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,"Stephenson has been a staple in the Reds' lineup for the last five or six seasons. He's faced injuries from time to time, but when he's healthy, he's a very productive catcher. Last season, he posted a 2.4 WAR with 15 home runs in just over 400 at-bats for the Reds.

But he was seemingly almost traded at the trade deadline. Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Reds were reportedly looking to trade Stephenson at the trade deadline, but they opted against it.

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Stephenson was visibly emotional in a postgame interview ahead of the trade deadline when asked about the possibility of being traded out of Cincinnati. But the Reds opted to hold onto him with the speculation being that they decided to keep him because of the possibility of bringing him back in free agency. Stephenson has been worth at least 1.0 WAR in every season of his big league career besides 2020, when he played eight games, and 2023.

He's posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in six of his seven big league seasons. All in all, he's a very valuable offensive catcher. The Reds lack depth at catcher in their farm system, which makes the idea of a three-year deal make a lot of sense. Alfredo Duno will likely take over as their everyday catcher in the next few seasons, but he's not ready at this point.

Bringing Stephenson back will give the Reds a reliable catcher who can mentor Duno during the youngster's early years in the big leagues. It's a good move for everybody. The Reds needed to make a move like this, especially ahead of a possible lockout. Bringing back Stephenson on a team-friendly deal was a no-brainer for a team that would've had a gigantic hole at catcher if he signed elsewhere.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher .

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Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.