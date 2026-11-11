Reds Linked to Veteran Pitcher Who Could Replace Emilio Pagán

The Reds have to go find a replacement for Emilio Pagán in their bullpen.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot with their bullpen right now. Their former closer, Emilio Pagán, opted out of his deal and recently landed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. Now, they need to replace him, or else they're going to struggle again next year. There are a handful of options in the Reds' organization.

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But the in-house options aren't the best choices. The Reds will likely need to dive into free agency if they want to find a replacement for Pagán. Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Following Emilio Pagán declining his $10M player option for next season, maybe the Reds consider Iglesias," Miller wrote.

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"But they've already lost Hunter Greene to Tommy John surgery and had what would have been the worst pitching staff in 2026 were it not for Chase Burns. Throw in the lack of bats outside of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart—not to mention a history of being frugal—and it's simply not a likely/good fit.

" Iglesias might be the perfect option for the Reds to look into this offseason. He's the perfect combination of affordable because of his age and the closer market, combined with the talent to give the Reds a dominant closer. Last season, Iglesias was very productive for the Braves. He posted a 2.55 ERA in 60 innings while recording 34 saves.

Though he's 36 years old, soon to be 37, he still has some production left in the tank. Iglesias began his big league career with the Reds back in 2015. He spent six seasons in the Queen City and recorded 106 saves during that stretch. He had big shoes to fill, with Aroldis Chapman being one of the best closers in Reds history, and the righty did a good job of stepping up for the Reds.

Now, the two parties could come full circle if they're able to come to terms on a deal. Adding Iglesias to the Reds' bullpen would be best for Cincinnati. It would also work out for him if the money is right. Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

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Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram. Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels.

He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher . Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.