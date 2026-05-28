Reds Leave 17 on Base in Frustrating 4-2 Loss to Mets

A tough loss on Wednesday...

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Blake Dunn hits a single against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn ImagesThat's how many runners the Reds left on base Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets, preventing the Reds from completing the sweep. The Reds are now 29-26 on the season. May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz gets hit by a pitch against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images The Reds left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, with one out. Two chances, two strikeouts. That was the culmination of a brutal night offensively.

In addition to leaving an average of nearly two runners on base per inning, the Reds were just 3-15 with runners in scoring position. Despite nine walks, the Reds only got two runs across. Blake Dunn had three hits, but no other batter had more than one for the Reds. Worse, Elly De La Cruz and JJ Bleday both went 0-4.

Cincinnati spoiled another terrific outing by Andrew Abbott, not being able to cover for him early and not letting him off the hook for the loss. May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Abbott was excellent on Wednesday night, delivering a quality start and punctuating his stellar month of May. Against the Mets, Abbott pitched six innings and allowed just two earned runs on 101 pitches, 67 of them for strikes. The three runs Abbott allowed Wednesday night were the most runs he allowed in any start during May, as were the two earned runs.

Despite allowing two early solo home runs, Abbott clamped down and not only kept the Reds in the game but also continued to show the strides he has made, going back even before the calendar flipped to May. Of the five starts Abbott made in May, he threw 90+ pitches in four of them. Wednesday night was his season-high in pitches, showing his strides in durability.

With Chase Burns's dominance, Nick Lodolo's emergence, and Hunter Greene's hopeful soon return, Abbott pitching like this bodes well for the Reds' starting rotation and overall team. The Reds return home this weekend for a highly anticipated three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, who own the best record in Major League Baseball. Friday night will feature Reds' right-hander Chris Paddack on the mound, while the Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher for Friday night.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET on the Reds. TV and 700WLW. Saturday night is a nationally televised game on FOX, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 E.T.. Right-hander Brady Singer will start for the Reds.

The Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher for Saturday. Sunday's game will start at 1:40 E.T. Left-hander Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds. The Braves have not named a starting pitcher for Sunday.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAlex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team.

Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.





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