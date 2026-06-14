Reds Drop Fifth Straight Series, Fall to Diamondbacks 5-3

Another series loss...

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe hits a single in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images It certainly felt like a winnable game. Then again, that's how every game has felt since Elly De La Cruz sustained a hamstring injury two weeks ago. Since then, the Reds have won just three of their last 12 games. Sunday afternoon, the Reds fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 for their ninth loss in their last 12 games and dropped to 33-37 on the season.

The Reds have dropped five straight series since taking two out of three against the New York Mets in late May. In addition, the Reds haven't won back-to-back games since May 25-26 at New York. Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Having to cover four innings on Sunday, the Reds' bullpen allowed four runs, including one in each of the last two innings that broke a 3-3 tie. Tejay Antone, Sam Moll, Zach Maxwell, and Chris Paddack all combined to allow four runs on three hits and two walks. Maxwell took the loss after allowing the game-winning run on a Gabriel Moreno solo home run to right field.

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images The Reds' left-hander didn't have his best stuff Sunday afternoon. That said, he still managed to pitch five innings and allow just one earned run on four hits. Abbott struck out five Diamondbacks' hitters and walked three.

He threw 95 pitches with 54 of them for strikes. Before the game, Reds manager Terry Francona said that the hope is to try and get starting pitchers to pitch deeper into ball games to give the bullpen some much-needed rest. Abbott only pitching five innings Sunday made the bullpen have to cover a lot of innings and a lot of outs.

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan and catcher Tyler Stephenson celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesMonday's and Tuesday's games will be night games with 7:10 ET first pitches. Wednesday's game will be at 12:40 ET. All three games will be on Reds.

TV and 700WLW. Monday's game will also be over the air on FOX19 in the Cincinnati designated market area. Brady Singer will start on Tuesday. The Mets have not named a starting pitcher for Monday's game.

Right-hander Christian Scott will start on Tuesday, and right-hander Nolan McLean will start on Wednesday. New York enters this week 32-39 and in last place in the National League East. The Reds beat the Mets two times out of three in New York late in May, but it could have been a sweep.

The Reds left 17 runners on base in a 4-2 loss in the third game of that series, including the bases loaded in the top of the ninth. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAlex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI.

With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News.

While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.





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