Reds Bullpen Melts Down Once Again, Get Swept by Cardinals

Another blown lead on Sunday...

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson celebrates with second baseman Edwin Arroyo after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images It started well on Sunday. Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson both homered early to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. But then the script played itself out just like it has done many times this season. The Reds' bullpen couldn't hold the lead, and the Cardinals rallied for a 5-3 win.

The Reds were not only swept in St. Louis, but they have also been swept in three straight series matchups against NL Central opponents. The Reds are 2-15 against the National League Central. Worse, the Reds are now 31-33 overall on the season, the first time this season they are two games under .500. Does it get better?

I don't know. May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images The ways of writing about the Reds' bullpen struggles are running out. It's becoming redundant at this point.

Sunday in St. Louis, it was Sam Moll, for the second straight game, who couldn't hold serve in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the score tied 3-3, the Cardinals put the first two batters on base with singles. The next batter, Victor Scott II, bunted to the left side. Moll fielded it and had a great chance to get the lead runner at third base.

But Moll threw the ball away, allowing a run to score and giving the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. Another fielding error by Matt McLain, later in the inning, allowed another run to score and make it 5-3. That would hold up as the final score. Even though the Reds' bullpen had to pitch five innings on Sunday, they still allowed five runs.

Caleb Ferguson, Chris Paddack, who allowed three earned runs in two innings, Brock Burke, Sam Moll, and Tony Santillan allowed four earned runs, walked three, and struck out three. Lowder pitched three shutout innings in his first start in over a month. Although he walked out five, he struck out four and only allowed one hit. The problem was that only 34 of his 70 pitches were for strikes.

The Reds now head to the West Coast to face the San Diego Padres in a three-game series Monday-Wednesday. It will be some late nights the next two games, with Monday and Tuesday featuring 9:40 E.T. first pitches. Wednesday's game is a late afternoon game at 4:10 ET. Add us as a preferred source onPublishedAlex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI.

With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News.

While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.





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