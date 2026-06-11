RedOne, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producer, has been working on a music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE, and Andrea Bocelli to create the anthem 'DNA' for the tournament. The anthem features an A-list roster of soccer players, including Ronaldo R9, Brahim Diaz, Federico Valverde, and Denzel Dumefries.

2026 fever amps up globally — accompanied by a host of related music projects. One such project is being helmed by Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producer RedOne.

Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'DNA': Listen For Mouse On Mars, Finishing Lee Scratch Perry's Final Project Was a Precious Obligation: 'We Didn't Know If We Wanted To Finish Without Him'. Also appearing in the anthem’s upcoming video is an A-list roster of soccer players. That lineup includes Ronaldo R9 (Brazil), Brahim Diaz (Morocco), Federico Valverde (Uruguay) and Denzel Dumefries (The Netherlands).

Arriving June 12 via RedOne’s 2101 Records/Vydia, 'Follow Me' is available for pre-order. In addition, RedOne cowrote and produced the 2026 World Cup anthem/national team fight song for the country of Jordan.

'Alnashama' — Arabic for 'the brave ones' — features artists Yara Mustafa and Husain Al Salman. The song also marks a momentous achievement for Jordan: Its national team is making its first World Cup appearance. RedOne is featured on all three tracks, which included 'Africa' (Akon, Yemi Alade, French Montana and Innoss’B); 'Le Show' (Ayra Starr, Davido and French Montana) and 'We Gonna Dance' (Ne-Yo & Asma Lmnawar). RedOne has stationed himself at the burgeoning intersection of music and sports.

Among his credits in that arena are FIFA World Cup 2022’s 'Dreamers' by Jung Kook and the 2025 NBA Finals anthem 'The Days' by Lil Wayne and Bono, plus creating music for the Qatar World Cup.

'My role — and my goal — has always been to help create unique songs, sounds and stories with artists in pop and R&B/hip-hop that amplify each artist’s individual style and brand. Music is about connection. The intersection of music and sports gives us the biggest global stages and widest audiences possible. And that’s where culture shifts happen.





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Redone Megan Thee Stallion David Guetta EJAE Andrea Bocelli Anthem 'DNA' Soccer Players Jordan National Team Alnashama Music And Sports Intersection Redone's Music Projects

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