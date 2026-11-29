It happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard, according to police reports.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Torrance Transit Bus in Redondo Beach on Friday night. It happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard, according to news releases from Redondo Beach and Torrance city officials.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, but police said the victim, only identified as a woman, was taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

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"The driver of the bus has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation," Redondo Beach police said. Torrance city officials said that Torrance Transit was also cooperating with the police investigation.