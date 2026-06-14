Redondo Beach Hardware Store Burglarized Twice Before Father's Day

A Redondo Beach hardware store was broken into twice in less than two days, with thieves stealing power tools, batteries, and cash just before Father's Day weekend. The store's general manager, Daniel, said the losses total around $40,000, affecting the store's budget, hiring, and business investments. Security video captured both incidents, and the store is adding more security measures.

REDONDO BEACH , Calif. -- A Redondo Beach hardware store was burglarized twice in less than two days, with thieves stealing power tools, batteries and cash just before Father’s Day weekend, according to the store’s general manager.

Security video captured both break-ins at South Bay Hardware, where burglars forced their way inside Friday overnight and returned early Saturday morning.

“Stop hurting the community," the store's general manager, Daniel, said in a message to the suspects. “Get a job. Do something positive with your time and your energy. ” In the first break-in overnight on Friday, thieves wearing hoodies and face masks were seen on surveillance video smashing their way into the store.

Once inside, they stole boxes of power tools and batteries in under 10 minutes. After the first burglary, Daniel said his team restocked the shelves and had their alarm company enhance the store's security features. Still, the thieves came back the next day. During the second break-in, the burglars again stole power tools and batteries that were part of the store’s Father’s Day sale and promotion.

Security video shows police arriving, but the burglars had already left with a car full of high-dollar merchandise and cash from the register.

“Probably close to $40,000," Daniel said of the losses. "It’s going to affect our budget for the rest of the year. It’s going to affect our hiring. It’s going to affect how we choose to invest in our business.

" Daniel said he is adding more security measures at the store. He also said he believes the two crimes are connected and that the thieves will likely try to resell the stolen items. Body of missing girl recovered in Laguna Beach after she was swept into ocean with mother, brotherSpencer Pratt responds to L.A. mayoral race loss, says 'it's war' in new video





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