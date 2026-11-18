Redmond police identify three suspects and a black Chevrolet Impala in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Yahir Cepeda. Authorities urge witnesses with dashcam footage to contact investigators immediately.

The Redmond Police Department is urgently requesting public assistance to solve the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Yahir Cepeda, which occurred at an apartment complex located on NE 98th Way. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, leading to the death of the teenager after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cepeda was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during transit.

Investigation Details and Suspect Description

Jill Green, the public information officer for the Redmond Police Department, confirmed that investigators initially believed a single individual was responsible but have since updated their assessment. Police now believe there are three suspects involved in the altercation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. The dispute between Cepeda and the suspects appears to be the primary trigger for the violent confrontation at the residential site.

Also read Video sought to help identify suspects in Redmond 18-year-old's death

Investigators have identified a specific vehicle associated with the suspects that fled the scene immediately following the shooting. The getaway car is described as a black Chevrolet Impala, specifically a model manufactured between 2006 and 2009. Law enforcement officers are focusing their resources on locating this vehicle and matching it to any potential witnesses who may have seen it in the vicinity during and after the incident.

Public Appeal for Video Evidence

Authorities are emphasizing the critical importance of visual evidence to aid their investigation. The Redmond Police Department is specifically asking anyone who may have dashcam footage from their vehicles to come forward. Residents or drivers who captured images of the suspects or the black Chevrolet Impala are encouraged to contact the department immediately to help identify the individuals involved.

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This request for information is part of a broader effort to gather all available data points regarding the timeline of events. Detectives are working to reconstruct the sequence of actions that led to the exchange of gunfire, relying heavily on community cooperation to fill in gaps in their understanding of the crime scene.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The death of Yahir Cepeda has prompted a visible response from local law enforcement, including the presence of Redmond Police Department vehicles to secure the area and manage the investigation. The department is treating this as a serious criminal homicide, with the goal of apprehending all three identified suspects as quickly as possible.

Residents living in the NE 98th Way area are advised to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar vehicles to the Redmond Police Department. The case remains active, and investigators continue to follow new leads as they work toward a resolution and accountability for the fatal shooting.