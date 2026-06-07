Rediscovering Trust in Beauty: From Loyal Waxing Therapists to At-Home Brow and Sleep Solutions

A beauty writer revisits a trusted waxing specialist after a brief fling with sugaring, discovers a brow artist via the Lucie App, tests Maybelline's dual-ended Brow Inserts, and finds rest with EyeAm's magnesium butter-all highlighting the synergy between professional relationships and new at-home innovations.

Loyalty to a beauty professional often yields the best results, as many discover through years of consistent service. A writer describes returning to Mimi, a waxing specialist she has visited for twelve years, after a brief experiment with sugaring proved less satisfying.

The reunion left her with smoothly treated legs and a mood boost, underscoring the value of a trusted therapist. Finding such a professional can be fortuitous, as with Mimi, whose salon is conveniently located near the Mail's offices. For those needing guidance, platforms like the Lucie App help connect clients with top beauty and wellness experts across cities including Paris, London, and the Cotswolds.

Through Lucie, the writer booked an appointment with Lala, a brow technician known for serving the Glossy Posse. Trusting her expertise, she allowed Lala to shape her brows with a significantly higher arch than usual, a change she now loves, giving her face a lifted appearance and sparking a new obsession with brow grooming. This makes Maybelline's new Brow Inserts particularly timely.

Priced at £11.99 and available at Boots, the product combines two tools: a fine-tined fork for drawing hair-like strokes and a mascara-style brush for adding colored gel volume and tint. The fork quickly fills gaps and covers gray hairs, while the gel defines shape without appearing harsh. The formula lasts up to thirty-six hours and comes in six shades; ash brown suited the writer perfectly.

She tested wearing it overnight, concerned about staining silk pillowcases, but the product stayed put and her bedding remained unscathed. Another recent discovery is EyeAm's magnesium butter, costing £25 and applied to the shoulders before bed. Containing 200mg of magnesium per use, it promoted deep sleep within hours-a welcome effect for someone typically restless at midnight. She plans to use it on her feet nightly, especially during pedicure season, to sustain energy.

These experiences reflect a broader trend: consumers blend long-standing professional relationships with innovative at-home products, seeking both expertise and convenience in their beauty routines





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Beauty Loyalty Waxing Therapist Brow Shaping Maybelline Brow Inserts Magnesium Butter Sleep Aid Lucie App At-Home Beauty Professional Beauty Services

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