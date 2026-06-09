Rediscovering the Forgotten Cartoons of the 90s

The 90s were a great time for cartoons, with a wide range of styles and demographics represented. From the humorous cartoon sitcom Bobby's World to the crime comedy Bonkers and the high-octane space opera Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars!, these cartoons bring high entertainment value and impact pop culture along the way.

The days of the wall-to-wall Saturday morning cartoon blocks may be gone, but nostalgia remains in our hearts. Though cartoons in the '90s weren't solely relegated to the weekend, many of our favorite memories stemmed from those mornings watching our favorite characters.

It's why many networks fill their afternoon blocks with cartoons to entertain the kids after school. And for the adults, there were the occasional few. The '90s provided an extraordinary batch of cartoons that live rent-free in our minds and deserve to be rediscovered. For this list, we're going to celebrate the cartoons that should be rediscovered.

A mix of some beloved titles and others that have seemingly been forgotten, these cartoons represent a vast range of styles and demographics. In common, they bring high entertainment value, impacting pop culture along the way. These titles deserve to be in the conversation with the all-time greats of the decade.

Bobby's World, created by Howie Mandel, is a humorous cartoon sitcom that follows the daily life of 4-year-old Bobby Generic and his wild, overactive imagination, which turns ordinary everyday situations into epic, large-scale adventures. The cartoon brilliantly captures the wonder of childhood, transforming mundane everyday tasks into massive adventures through an overactive imagination. Bobby served as a wonderful protagonist, seeing the world through his wide-eyed wonder.

Through clever wordplay and a kid-logic perspective, Bobby's World tapped into silly writing while maintaining important themes and stories. Mandel, who voiced Bobby and his dad, Howard, created a world that was built around accessibility. From his Midwestern-tinged mom Martha to his fun-loving Uncle Ted, it may have been Bobby's world, but his family was like ours - eccentric, chaotic, and loving. Bobby's World resonated because it reflected the kids watching.

If Mandel related to Bobby's stories, so could we. Another cartoon that deserves to be rediscovered is Bonkers, a crime comedy that tells the story of a frantic, out-of-work cartoon bobcat named Bonkers who joins the Hollywood Police Department. Paired with reluctant human detectives, Bonkers is tasked with solving cartoon-related crimes in a world where humans and toons live together.

Originally spun off from the anthology show Raw Toonage, the buddy-cop cartoon is all about physical comedy, surreal visual gags, and fourth-wall breaks that lead to a wacky world of wonderment. Bonkers served as a bridge to the cartoons of yore. While we may feel nostalgic for Bonkers today, those adults who watched with their kids found their own nostalgia, comparing it to the Golden Age of animation à la Tex Avery. Bonkers is joyful and corny.

It's meant to leave you laughing, eager for the next laugh to arrive. Because Bonkers is depicted as a washed-up toon, the series is packed with fun cameos from classic Disney properties. Toontown worked as its own cinematic multiverse where you never knew who you'd see coming and going. With millennials remembering Bonkers fondly, it's one that holds up well today.

Lucky for you, Disney+ has the series available to binge! Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars! is a high-octane space opera of epic proportions that follows Bucky O'Hare, a heroic green-furred rabbit, and his brave crew, the Righteous Indignation, fighting the evil, planet-conquering Toad Empire in a parallel universe populated by anthropomorphic animals, known as the Aniverse. A slick cult classic with extraordinary world-building, Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars! is a must-watch for any cartoon fan.

With its blend of action, adventure, and humor, it's no wonder why Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars! remains a beloved classic to this day. The cartoon's world-building is extraordinary, with a rich history and lore that adds depth and complexity to the story. The characters are well-developed and relatable, making it easy to become invested in their journey. The animation is also noteworthy, with a unique style that blends traditional and modern techniques.

Overall, Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars! is a must-watch for anyone looking for a fun and exciting cartoon experience.





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