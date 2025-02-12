Redefining Obesity: A Global Commission's Controversial Classification Sparks Debate

A global commission has redefined obesity, classifying it as either 'clinical obesity' (a disease) or 'preclinical obesity' (a health risk factor). This classification has ignited debate, with concerns raised about potential implications for healthcare access for those in the 'preclinical' category.

A global commission of experts has redefined obesity, classifying it into two categories: 'clinical obesity,' which is considered a disease, and 'preclinical obesity,' which is viewed as a health risk factor.

The commission, chaired by Francesco Rubino, MD, professor and chair of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at King’s College London, recommended that obesity be first diagnosed by confirming excess adiposity using measures like waist circumference or waist-to-hip ratio, in addition to body mass index (BMI). Next, the presence or absence of signs and symptoms of organ dysfunction due to obesity and/or functional limitations determines whether an individual has 'clinical' or 'preclinical' obesity. The report, which garnered endorsement from over 75 medical organizations globally, including the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, and the Obesity Society, has sparked debate within the medical community.The report's proposal to classify obesity into two categories has raised concerns, particularly about the potential impact on healthcare access for individuals in the 'preclinical obesity' category. The Obesity Management Association (OMA) expressed worries that this categorization could lead to the denial of needed care for those deemed 'preclinical,' arguing it suggests a 'watchful waiting strategy' that could delay crucial interventions. They fear this approach could worsen long-term health outcomes for children, adolescents, and adults, unlike conditions like diabetes or osteoporosis, where early diagnosis and prevention are standard.The European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) echoed these concerns, stating that the commission's framework risks redefining obesity from a disease to merely a risk factor. EASO also criticized the commission's stance on type 2 diabetes treatment, claiming it implied that obesity treatment isn't essential for managing the condition. However, Rubino refuted these claims, emphasizing that the commission did not recommend excluding people with 'preclinical obesity' from coverage of weight management treatments. He stressed that the 'preclinical obesity' classification signifies a variable but generally increased risk, and treatment should be individualized based on risk-benefit assessment, considering factors like the severity of excess adiposity and the presence of other risk factors or coexisting obesity-related diseases. Rubino also highlighted that accurate disease diagnosis doesn't inherently lead to treatment coverage gaps, citing examples like prediabetes and diabetes, polyps and cancer, where distinctions don't hinder access to early interventions.





Medscape / 🏆 386. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OBESITY CLINICAL OBESITY PRECLINICAL OBESITY HEALTH RISK DISEASE CLASSIFICATION MEDICAL TREATMENT ACCESS TO CARE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Redefining Obesity: A New Diagnostic ApproachA commission of health experts proposes a new definition of clinical obesity and diagnostic criteria, calling for a shift away from relying solely on BMI. The proposed definition emphasizes the impact of excess body fat on tissues and organs, considering both clinical and preclinical states. The report also highlights the need for additional body metrics and clinical signs to accurately diagnose obesity and guide treatment interventions.

Read more »

New report proposes redefining obesity by adding body fat and health status to BMINew guidance from a team of health experts around the world proposes expanding the definition of obesity beyond the popular body mass index (BMI) measure.

Read more »

Will Redefining Obesity Help Those Who Have It?What matters is whether obesity’s formal definition will help reduce weight bias and increase access to treatment for those who need it.

Read more »

Redefining Obesity: Moving Beyond BMIA global commission has redefined obesity, emphasizing the importance of body fat distribution and the presence of health problems. This new framework distinguishes between clinical and pre-clinical obesity, paving the way for personalized and more effective prevention, management, and treatment strategies.

Read more »

Rethinking Obesity Definitions: A New Category of 'Preclinical' ObesityResearchers propose a new classification of 'preclinical' obesity, arguing that the current definition based on BMI is insufficient. They suggest assessing body fat levels directly and factoring in individual health risks to better address the complexities of obesity.

Read more »

Move aside BMI: There's a better way to define obesity, commission findsAn international committee of scientists has proposed changing the way obesity is defined and diagnosed. The proposal adds more ways to measure body composition and fat.

Read more »