A viral Reddit thread reveals genius money saving tips, from thrift store clothes and library books to checking the unit price before you buy at the store.

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That's a conversation currently unfolding on Reddit, and it's absolutely worth unpacking. We've been on an incredible Reddit run here lately atShopping with a list and avoiding the produce aisle as the first stop at the grocery store are ways to be financially savvy, said an expert.

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REDDIT THREAD ON LIFE CHEAT CODES GOES VIRAL WITH ADVICE ON FITNESS, SLEEP AND COMPOUND INTERESTIf we're going to shine a light on what wealthy people do, then it's only fair to look at the opposite end of the spectrum. Staying home and reading library books. This is counterintuitive, but buying some"junk food" to keep in the freezer.

For a long time I was adamant about not buying prepared frozen foods, but now I like to keep some frozen pizzas, chicken tenders, taquitos, etc., in the freezer. A few times a month my husband and I are tempted to order sh*tty takeout after a long day, and instead are like ... okay, let's air fry some frozen chicken tenders and french fries instead.

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We try to cook at home and have some healthy leftovers / prepped food for our general purposes, but once in a while you want junk after an annoying day. Having these on hand have saved us many times from spending money on impulsive takeout that's basically the same quality. In university I would find the class textbook online as a pdf. It saved me so much money when I was a broke college kid.

It was also a game changer to be able to ctrl + f whatever topic I needed to read about. Grocery shopping based on the unit price rather than the sticker price. Half the time there's a brightly colored"Sale" sticker on something but the version that isn't on sale is actually cheaper per unit. Buying store-brand products instead of name-brand ones.

Half the time they taste exactly the same, and you’re saving money just by ignoring the label. Using grocery bags as little trashbags for the bathroom trash cans is pretty genius. We have coin operated laundry. The dryer is $3.25 for an hour, but you can add 15 minutes for a quarter when it’s running.

So I try to dry multiple loads in a row and save about $2.25 per load after the first full cycle. Hey, it adds up if you do like 5 loads at a time Every piece of clothing I own I bought at a thrift store. It’s actually ruined shopping at full-price stores for me.instead of calling someone straight away.

A dripping tap turned out to be a worn washer that cost almost nothing to replace, and unclogging a drain took about twenty minutes once I knew what to do. I still call a professional for anything involving gas or wiring, but for the small stuff, spending a little time learning first has saved me a surprising amount of money. Living with no debt. Pay off credit cards monthly, drive an older car, pay off the house.

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Eliminates a lot of stress. Live 5-10 years behind the rest of the world. When everyone else was playing PS4, I was playing PS2 and Gamecube, and I loved it. Now I'm finally playing PS4, and it feels brand new to me.

I just bought a used 2015 Mazda the other day, and going from a 2006 to a 2015 made me feel like I was driving a spaceship. If you can intentional delay yourself from the rest of the world, you'll get the same satisfaction for waaaay cheaper. , that you always use, buy a bunch of it. As much as you can.

TP, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dishsoap, etc. Looking back, what we have would be like 500% more expensive. I physically can't comprehend why some people go OUT of the office, take their cars, drive to Starbucks and pay 5-7$ for a oversugary overcaffeinated coffee. I just use the great coffee machines at work, I must be saving 1000$ a year this way, but it gave me the reputation of being cheap lol Lots of interesting recommendations above.

The most obvious one that I've always believed is not buying fancy clothes, other than perhaps a suit/tuxedo for fancy occasions. I wear blue jeans, hoodies and T-shirts, and I don't think a single one has ever cost more than $40. Most I bet didn't cost more than $20 when I bought them. Another obvious one is to just live well below your means.

Trying to compete with people and buying stuff you don't need and probably don't actually want is the fast-track to financial problems. OUTKICK IS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE FOX NEWS APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD