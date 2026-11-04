Reddit users reveal significant luxury purchases that changed their lives for the better

Reddit users reveal luxury items from a hot tub to an espresso machine and mattress that changed their lives in a viral thread about $1K-$10K purchases.

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'The Big Money Show' analyzes key voter concerns including gas prices, inflation, and the rising cost of living. The panel discusses how these economic pressures could impact key battleground states and decide control of the Senate. That's currently a discussion that is unfolding on Reddit and as many of you know, I'm a big pro-Reddit guy.

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One of the reasons why Reddit is so much fun is because it's a giant abyss that can lead to just about any topic, discussion, debate or outcome. POLAND - 2025/03/07: In this photo illustration, a woman seen looking at a smartphone with a Reddit logo displayed in the background. CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGEI’d like to say motorcycle since I haven’t crashed yet. A new high quality mattress!

I was constantly waking up with aches, pains, and far too often a kinked neck. Got a nectar mattress and it’s improved my life soo much. Bought the original Bose Wave after my first few paychecks with my first job after college. It’s been 26 years and it still works well and sounds great..

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Staying in a decent rental somewhere amazing in the world for an extended time to and being able to deeply explore the area is top notch for me. Not sure if this counts, but my husband bought me beautiful Tiffany diamond earrings. They are lovely but, at the time, I thought they were pretty extravagant. Within a few years, I was diagnosed with, and I quickly lost my hair during treatment.

I have to say, wearing these earrings makes me feel pretty on days when it’s a real struggle. So, I have to say they’ve changed my life for the better, even though I never thought I’d say this about such a seemingly frivolous luxury item. HOT TUB. My wife and I bought a two person hot tub 8 years ago and we use it almost every single night.

Nothing is more relaxing than 20 minutes in bubbly, hot water. It gives us a great opportunity for some good conversation time without distractions as well. 10/10 would recommend. A high end dishwasher. Cost ~$1400 Canadian.

My quality of life is so much better from not having to pre rinse, wash things for a second time, etc. It sounds ridiculous but it honestly has made so much of a difference in my life A really really good sturdy treadmill. Lost weight and got fitter. Instead of spending two hours on the couch watching tv or doomscrolling, i can do those now while walking/running! Espresso set up….

I literally can’t believe that I drank coffee for so long and thought it was good…. And then came along the espresso hobby/rabbit hole. Hot tub... That will truly change your life and just help so much with general stress.

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I recommend everyone get one as soon as they can in life. Divorce. Set me free. 😂 I bought expensive Bose earbuds.

For an entire year, I debated spending so much money on earbuds. It turned out to be worth it, imo. Never in my life have I heard such exquisite sound quality. The noise canceling feature is amazing as well.

Lots of interesting, entertaining and fun answers. This might shock some people reading this who don't know I'm a working class man, but other than some special tools we're not going to talk about here, I don't think I own a single thing that's not real estate that cost more than $10,000. If you don't count any of my tech gear , then the answer is 100% that I don't own anything that cost more than $500.

You learn to live lean when you grow up in the unrelenting and downright brutal winters of rural Wisconsin. Now, having said that, if I wanted to blow $10,000 or more on something to make my life more efficient, I feel like a private chef would be the obvious answer. It would save me a massive chunk of time.

I already eat fairly healthy, but the time that goes into cooking and meal prep could be freed up for other activities, like monitoring geo-political situations around the globe. Other than that, I can't really say there's an obvious one that pops into my head. Do you have a luxury item that changed your life? Let me know at