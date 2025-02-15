Reddit User Confused by Girlfriend's Tears Over Using Lobby Toilet

A man is baffled after his girlfriend cried when he left their hotel room to use the lobby toilet to avoid stinking up the bathroom for her morning shower. The Reddit user explained his actions as a considerate gesture, but his girlfriend was upset about him leaving without telling her.

A Reddit user is seeking advice after his girlfriend reacted emotionally to him using the lobby toilet during their hotel stay . The user explained that he woke up needing to use the restroom urgently and decided to avoid making the shared bathroom smell unpleasant before his girlfriend's morning shower. He left the room for roughly 30 minutes, but upon his return, his girlfriend was in tears, expressing concerns about his safety and wondering why he didn't inform her of his whereabouts.

The user expressed confusion over her reaction, highlighting his intention to be considerate. He received a mixed response on Reddit, with some users supporting his actions and others advising him to communicate more effectively with his partner.





