Reddit Stock Dips After Missing User Growth Targets

Reddit's stock took a hit after the company reported lower-than-expected user growth in its fourth-quarter earnings. CEO Steve Huffman addressed the volatility in user traffic caused by Google's algorithm changes and highlighted the platform's focus on attracting and retaining users through tools like Reddit Answers.

Reddit 's stock took a significant hit, plummeting over 15% after hours on Wednesday following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report . The company revealed that its user growth fell short of analyst expectations, a development that sent ripples through the market. While Reddit witnessed a 39% year-over-year increase in daily active unique users, averaging 101.7 million in the fourth quarter, it lagged behind Wall Street's projections of 103.8 million.

This dip in user growth is particularly concerning for Reddit, as a substantial portion of its revenue stream relies on advertising. Prior to its initial public offering in March, Reddit disclosed in a filing that advertising constituted 'substantially all of our revenue.'During the fourth quarter, Reddit generated $428 million in revenue, marking a 71% surge compared to the previous year. Advertising accounted for approximately 92% of this revenue, while the remaining 8% stemmed from Reddit's 'other revenue' segment, which encompasses content licensing agreements. Steve Huffman, Reddit's CEO, addressed the earnings call, noting the growing trend of individuals utilizing search engines like Google to explore Reddit content. However, Huffman highlighted a period of 'volatility' in traffic during the fourth quarter following Google's adjustments to its search algorithm. Despite this volatility, Huffman expressed confidence that it would not have a detrimental impact on revenue. He emphasized, 'We feel very good about the pace that we're on from Q1,' adding, 'We see volatility from Google all the time, as does everybody.' The CEO pointed out that the algorithm change primarily affected 'logged-out users' – those browsing Reddit without an account. In contrast, logged-in user numbers experienced a 27% growth in 2024, as stated in Reddit's earnings release. Huffman also revealed a rise in Google search queries containing 'Reddit,' suggesting an increasing number of users are turning to the platform for answers. He attributed this shift to Reddit's decision to move away from requiring users to download the app and instead displaying all public posts, even to those without accounts. Huffman believes that building tools like Reddit Answers, an AI-powered search tool that generates responses based on user contributions, is key to attracting and retaining loyal users.





