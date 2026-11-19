Office of Rail and Road data reveals Reddish South recorded just 94 passenger entries and exits in the 2025-2026 period, making it the UK's lowest-used station.

The Office of Rail and Road regulator has officially designated Reddish South station in Greater Manchester as the least-used railway stop in Britain for the annual period spanning April 2025 to March 2026. This designation follows a record-low count of just 94 total passenger entries and exits recorded at the venue during the twelve-month window. The station currently operates a single pair of services exclusively on Saturday mornings, creating a unique schedule that contrasts sharply with the high-volume hubs dominating national travel statistics.

Reddish South Minimal Service Schedule

Passengers wishing to utilize the Reddish South platform must navigate a highly restrictive timetable that permits travel only within a specific 30-minute window each week. The station is served by Northern Rail trains that call at this location precisely at 8.46am for the journey toward Stockport and at 9.10am for the return trip toward Stalybridge. The Saturday morning sequence begins with a train departing Stalybridge at 8.30am, which proceeds to call at Guide Bridge at 8.37am, Denton at 8.41am, and finally Reddish South at 8.46am before reaching Stockport at 8.59am. The return journey commences at 9.04am from Stockport, arriving back at Reddish South at 9.10am, then continuing to Denton, Guide Bridge, and concluding at Stalybridge at 9.29am. This operational model has been in place since the service was switched to Saturdays in 2018, having previously functioned as a one-way Friday morning service.

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Parliamentary Services and Historical Context

The continued operation of the Reddish South station is maintained through special 'parliamentary services,' commonly referred to as 'ghost trains,' a mechanism utilized since 1992 to preserve minimal connectivity without triggering costly formal closure procedures. The site, originally opened as Reddish by the London and North Western Railway in 1845 and renamed Reddish South in 1952, features a significantly reduced infrastructure compared to its original configuration. While the station once possessed two island platforms, current operations rely on only one side of a single platform. Although closure proposals were advanced in 2007, they were ultimately abandoned, allowing the station to persist through volunteer efforts and enthusiast interest rather than commercial demand.

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Stakeholder Positions and Community Response

The Reddish South community is supported by the Friends of Reddish South Station, a volunteer group formed in 2007 that actively campaigns for the reinstatement of regular rail services connecting the site to Stockport and Manchester Victoria. These volunteers recently celebrated the station winning the Royal Horticultural Society railway station of the year award for the North West region, highlighting the venue's aesthetic merits despite its low usage. Additionally, the station attracts a niche group of rail enthusiasts known as 'gricers,' who travel across the UK specifically to board these rare services. The broader context of the Office of Rail and Road report includes other low-traffic sites, such as Denton, which ranked second with 100 entries, and Elton and Orston in Northampton, which placed third with 102 entries, indicating that single-platform rural stops remain a significant category of low-demand infrastructure.

National Rail Usage and Market Trends

In stark contrast to the minimal activity at Reddish South, London Liverpool Street station retained its position as Britain's busiest rail hub for the fourth consecutive year, surpassing 100 million entries and exits for the first time in national history. The Office of Rail and Road data for the year ending March 2026 shows that national rail travel increased by 6 percent, with a total of 1,829 million passenger journeys recorded across the network. London Paddington secured the second busiest title with 72.9 million entries, followed by London Waterloo with 71.6 million and Tottenham Court Road with 67.2 million. Birmingham New Street remained the most utilized station outside the capital with 38.8 million journeys, while Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly completed the top five with 28 million and 26.6 million entries respectively, underscoring the extreme concentration of rail traffic in major metropolitan centers versus rural outliers.