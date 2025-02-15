Redacted Videos Show Police Response to KDC/One Shooting

The New Albany Police Department released video footage of the officers' response to an active shooter situation at the KDC/One facility on February 4th, showing them guiding workers to safety and searching for the suspect.

The New Albany Police Department released hours of redacted video footage depicting officers responding to an active shooter situation at the KDC/One facility on February 4th. The released video shows officers guiding workers, who were sheltering in place, towards the safety of a nearby parking lot. Upon reaching the parking lot, the workers were escorted to a nearby building where investigators conducted interviews.

The footage captures officers issuing instructions to their colleagues, stating, 'You are going to walk them down this side street and take them all the way down across the way. Hang out there and you are going to collect statements and all of that stuff... you three try to keep them together and not let them wander.' Additional video shows officers meticulously searching a nearby hotel under construction, proceeding from door to door and ascending stairwells in an effort to locate Bruce Foster III, the alleged shooter who reportedly fled the scene in a rideshare following the incident. Notably, video footage captured inside the facility was not released. The New Albany Police Department cited a specific section of the public records law which permits video restriction in cases where: 'Any portion of the interior of a private business that is not open to the public, unless an adversarial encounter with, or a use of force by, a correctional employee, youth services employee, or peace officer occurs in that location.' Foster remains detained at the Licking County jail, with his bond set at $20 million. His legal representation has filed a motion requesting an evaluation of his competency to stand trial





