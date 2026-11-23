The Detroit Red Wings traded ex-captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster swap involving four players and six draft picks, including two first-round selections in a deal announced by both teams

in a blockbuster swap involving four players and six draft picks, including two first-round selections, in a deal announced by both teams on Sunday night.

Along with Larkin, Montreal acquired Detroit's 2028 second-round pick and a third-round selection in 2027. The long-awaited trade happened between two Atlantic Division rivals and a month after the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay. The suspension came after the player's agent informed the team the center would no longer play for the franchise, and had grown frustrated by the Red Wings' inability to move him months after he asked to be dealt.

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Larkin spent 12-plus seasons in Detroit where he topped 30 goals six times and had 278 goals and 649 points in 818 career games. The Red Wings were his hometown team. From Waterford, Michigan, he was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 draft, spent the following season playing for the University of Michigan before making his debut with the Red Wings in 2015-16.

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Larkin had a full no-trade clause as part of his eight-year contract, which has five years remaining with an annual salary cap hit of $8.7 million. He initially told the Red Wings he would accept a trade to Florida, Minnesota and Vegas before expanding his list. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.