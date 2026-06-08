Red Wings star Dylan Larkin’s three-team wish list revealed after trade request

He has spent the entirety of his 11-year career in a Red Wings sweater, but has not seen the playoffs since his rookie season.

The 29-year-old, who has a full no-trade clause, is willing to be dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild,A report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Thursday revealed that Larkin, a Michigan native, has requested a trade from Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. Larkin has spent the entirety of his 11-year career in a Red Wings sweater, but has not seen the playoffs since his rookie season. In the postseason following the 2015-16 season, Larkin played in five games and scored one goal before Detroit was eliminated by Tampa Bay.

Should he be dealt to any of his three preferred teams, Larkin will immediately play for a contender. Vegas is currently up 2-1 over Carolina in the Stanley Cup Final, and Florida won back-to-back championships in 2024 and ’25. Minnesota, which traded for Quinn Hughes earlier this year, recorded 104 points this season but lost to Colorado in the conference semifinals.

As recently as the end of April, Larkin — who was part of the U.S. team that defeated Canada for gold at the 2026 Olympics — said one of his biggest goals in the future was to bring the Red Wings back into Stanley Cup contention. Detroit finished sixth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 41-31-10.

Larkin’s current eight-year contract has five years remaining, paying him through 2031 with an $8.7 million cap hit until he is 31 years old.





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