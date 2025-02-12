Red Velvet Brownies: A Fudgy Fusion of Two Classics

Indulge in these decadent red velvet brownies, a creative twist on two beloved desserts. Combining the fudgy richness of brownies with the signature tang and chocolate flavor of red velvet cake, these treats are topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting.

After graduating from the International Culinary Center, Genevieve cooked at esteemed establishments like Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Per Se. Prior to joining the ranks of Serious Eats, she honed her culinary writing skills as an editor at Epicurious. Born and raised between Toronto and Hong Kong, she holds a degree from the prestigious University of St Andrews in Scotland. Nowadays, she calls New York City home, sharing her life with her husband and two feline companions.

These red velvet brownies, a delightful fusion of two classic treats, are a testament to culinary ingenuity. They capture the essence of both brownies and red velvet cake, offering a fudgier texture and an amplified chocolate flavor. The secret lies in the combination of unsweetened cocoa powder and white chocolate, which creates a balanced and indulgent taste profile. The white chocolate's subtle sweetness complements the bitterness of the cocoa powder, while its generous fat content contributes to the brownies' rich, moist texture. This recipe starts with a base of melted butter and white chocolate, followed by the addition of granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and food coloring. The dry ingredients, consisting of flour, cocoa powder, and salt, are then carefully folded into the wet mixture. A touch of vinegar adds a characteristic tang that echoes the traditional red velvet cake. The final flourish is a tangy cream cheese frosting that takes center stage. This frosting, a blend of softened cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract, salt, and confectioners' sugar, is whipped until smooth and airy. A pinch of salt enhances the cream cheese's tartness and balances the sweetness of the confectioners' sugar.These red velvet brownies are a testament to the power of culinary innovation. They are a perfect treat for any occasion, whether you're sharing them with loved ones or indulging in a solo dessert moment.





