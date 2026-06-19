Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Boston Red Sox are looking to end a four-game skid as they open up a road trip with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox are looking to end a four-game skid as they open up a road trip with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Friday night.

The Sox won two straight games prior to this losing streak, but also lost four straight before that. Meanwhile, the Mariners bounced back by taking two of three from the Orioles at home after a losing road trip. Mariners: Bryce Miller Ranger Suarez allowed nine runs in 10 innings to end May, but has come back with 3 ER in 11.1 IP in his first two starts this month.

Bryce Miller only allowed one hit in three straight starts before the Nationals hit two solo home runs off him in eight innings last time out. Ranger Suarez had a few longer outings earlier in the season, but he’s gone UNDER 17.5 outs in six of his last seven starts. It’s been more often that Suarez left the game before completing five innings than before completing six innings this season.

We have one of the lowest totals you’ll see tonight in Seattle at 6.5, but it’s for good reason. Ranger Suarez has been great for Boston this season, and Bryce Miller has been even better. Suarez has allowed three runs in his last two starts combined, while Miller finally yielded two runs last time out after 16.2 shutout innings in his previous three starts.

Furthermore, both offenses are struggling. The Red Sox have scored just eight runs during their four-game losing streak, and the Mariners have scored 13 runs in their last five games. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated.

He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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