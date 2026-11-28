The Boston Red Sox shortstop is completely up in the air heading into 2027.

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story runs towards third base during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis knocking on the big league door. At some point, Arias is going to land on the big league roster. After his meteoric 2026 season, there's no denying this fact. But will this be on Opening Day?

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This is the question.taking it over. It's going to be interesting to see how Craig Breslow and the Red Sox handle this question, but one thing that complicates the matter is the fact that Story now has 10-5 rights and a no-trade clause, Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story throws out Texas Rangers center fielder Ezequiel Duran during the second inning at Globe Life Field.