Red Sox Star Reportedly Open to Return Coming Off 2.72-ERA Season

The Boston Red Sox star is out there for the taking. Could he come back to town, though?

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.

Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare loaded with left-handed starting pitchers right now, but that isn't necessarily the case when it comes to right-handed hurlers at the moment. , Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennet. On the righty front, Boston's top options right now are Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and potentially Kutter Crawford.

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In 2026, this wasn't as much of a question because righty Sonnyand stepped up as the ace of the organization when Crochet went down. But now he's a free agent and the rotation balance is at least a bit up in the air.

While the overwhelming buzz out there so far this offseason has been about Gray likely leaving the organization, "Starter Sonny Gray reconciled his grievance with the Red Sox after publicly criticizing his early removal from Game 2 of the Wild Card Series," McWilliams wrote.

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"Gray reached out shortly after his comments that evening. The right-hander would be willing to return to Boston, but the league-wide belief is that he ends up closer to his Nashville home. The Braves, who need starting pitching, are seen as the frontrunner for his services.

"Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The comments McWilliams is referencing came just after Game 2 of the wild-card series when Boston was knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees.

Boston pulled Gray after just 4 2/3 innings pitched andinsinuating that his time with the organization is likely over, is positive. It doesn't guarantee that Gray will be back in town, of course, but if his market doesn't develop to the point that he lands some sort of huge deal. Or a deal that is very long, maybe there's a chance. Gray recently turned 37 years old.

That didn't stop him from having an incredible 2026 campaign in which he went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA. His $30 million mutual option was declined. But if he ends up landing a deal in the range of two years andPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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