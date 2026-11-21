The Boston Red Sox made a surprise trade on Friday to cut ties with Johan Oviedo.

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Johan Oviedo poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, it was initially reported that Boston would tender a deal to Oviedo.

Then, the Red Sox"In an effort to clear major-league roster space, the Boston Red Sox traded right-hander Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for High-A left-hander Luke Dotson and a player to be named later, the Red Sox announced," McCaffrey wrote.

Also read Red Sox Cut Ties With Johan Oviedo In Surprise Diamondbacks Trade

"... Rather than offer Oviedo, 28, a contract , the Red Sox traded him to open a roster spot and further build out their minor-league pitching depth.

"Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect So, Oviedo was dealt to open up space on the big league roster, while giving the club more flexibility down in the minors.

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Over the last year, or so, we've seen the Red Sox, Brandon Clarke and Yhoiker Fajardo to the St. Louis Cardinals, for example. Plus, of course, the Red Sox traded Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon to the In dealing Oviedo, the Red Sox traded a player who didn't necessarily have a clear path to playing time for a 6'4'' lefty coming off a campaign in which he logged a 3.00 ERA in his first professional season in Dotson.

, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford for a spot in the starting rotation. The rotation is heavy on lefties, but there will be at least one righty and Bello is the likely answer right now. There's a real chance that Oviedo would've been a bullpen arm, but instead they freed up a roster spot and added an intriguing lefty as a result.

PATRICK MCAVOY Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com