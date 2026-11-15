Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Could Be Odd Man Out In Surprise Move

The former Boston Red Sox top prospect is in a tricky spot.

Kristian Campbell walks off the field during Triple-A Worcester's game on April 25, 2026 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWhen the 2025 campaign kicked off, Campbell was the first of the "Big 3" to make the jump to the majors among himself,and Marcelo Mayer.

The Red Sox thought that highly of Campbell. He came out of the gate red-hot and cashed in with a, but he hasn't played in a big league game since June 18, 2025. Now, he's reportedly at risk of being designated for assignment, "Now, with the lockout upon baseball, according to one source familiar with the situation, Campbell's 40-man spot might be in jeopardy," McWilliams wrote.

Also read Red Sox 'Hunting' for a Big Bat Before Potential Lockout

"Boston is weighing the possibility of designating Campbell for assignment. When Craig Breslow, the Sox's president of baseball operations, was asked about that Tuesday, he brushed aside the question. ... Now, if the Red Sox do DFA Campbell, the belief is that he would clear waivers, given his contract and lackluster performance at the minor-league level.

"Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Campbell has all the potential in the world, but he hasn't gotten an opportunity in the majors since June of 2025 and he doesn't have a clear path to big league playing time right now either.

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The Red Sox's outfield is loaded with Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu,. There's a real chance that neither Duran nor Yoshida are with the Red Sox in 2027, but there still wouldn't be much of a path for Campbell past Boston's current starters. If the Red Sox were to designate Campbell for assignment, it wouldn't necessarily mean that Campbell is leaving the organization.

If he were to be DFA'd, teams around the league would have a shot at claiming a 24-year-old with massive upside. But they would also have to take on his contract, which extends through the 2032 season, plus two club options.

If he were to go unclaimed, he would be taken off Boston's 40-man roster, but could stay in the organization down in Triple-A.in Triple-A and slashed .256/.383/.380 with a .763 OPS, eight home runs, 51 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 22 doubles and 46 runs scored. Those numbers are solid, but not elite. There's no denying Campbell's upside. But there's a roster-building component to this report.

There are only so many 40-man roster spots to go around, obviously. It's going to be a very interesting week for Campbell, to say the least. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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