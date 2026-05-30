Red Sox's Brayan Bello's Opener Numbers Don't Look Real

The Boston Red Sox hurler has been excellent this season behind an opener.

May 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn ImagesOverall, the Red Sox are struggling right now and it's hard to see something positive. But let's take a break from the doom and gloom and look at Bello. He was ice-cold to kick off the 2026 season. He had a 9.12 ERA in his first six starts.

He was at a crossroads with the buzz out there being that he could end up losing his spot in the rotation. Since then, Bello has made five appearances and has come behind an opener in four of the outings. In the one game he started, he struggled and allowed seven earned runs against the Atlanta Braves onacross five innings of work.

In the four appearances he has come in behind an opener, he has allowed just two earned runs in 25 1/3 innings pitched, including an excellent seven-inning performance on Friday in which he didn't allow a run or walk andMay 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn ImagesDid it on just 63 pitches.

His first outing of the year without a walk. He’s allowed 1 ER or less in 4 of his last 5 games . When Bello has come in as a bulk reliever, he has a 0.71 ERA this season in 25 1/3 innings pitched. In games he has started, he has a 9.68 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

It's really a tale of two seasons for the 27-year-old. After the game on Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked why Bello has had more success behind an opener, rather than starting this season,"I don’t know that you can make sense of it,” Tracy said.

“The most important thing for me right now is that he looked great. Not only did he look great, but had a swagger about him on the mound that we’ve seen in the past. ” It's certainly a surprising development for the 2026 season. There's been a lot of warranted negativity around this club and that isn't going away.

Boston is 23-33 on the season and is spiraling right now. But the performance from Bello on Friday was a great one and should have a positive impact for the rest of the Cleveland series. Tyler Samaniego got the start as the opener on Friday and then Bello closed out the game. The bullpen is rested and ready to go now.

Hopefully, that ends up helping Boston the rest of the series because the Red SoxPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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