Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Seiya Suzuki Free Agency Splash

The Boston Red Sox could use a big bat. Is the Chicago Cubs star the answer?

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki runs after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eight inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthaven't made their first big splash of the offseason, but it sounds like the organization is showing interest in one of the top overall free agents out there right now.

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"The worst-kept secret at the GM Meetings is that the Red Sox are shopping Jarren Duran ," Abraham wrote. "Sox have also inquired about free agent Seiya Suzuki to add to a lineup that finished 12th in the AL in home runs last season.

"Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is the second time this offseason that there has been a prominent connection between the Red Sox and Suzuki.

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Back in October,Suzuki is a 32-year-old slugger coming off the best season of his career in 2026. Suzuki set a new career high with 5.1 wins above replacement in 2026 in 143 games played. He slashed .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, three stolen bases, 31 doubles, one triple and 96 runs scored. He set career highs in runs scored , walks and on-base percentage .

Plus, he tied his career high in base hits and doubles . That's the type of production from the right side of the plate that would take Boston's lineup to another level. But how could the Red Sox make it work with an outfield logjam already in place? That likely depends on Jarren Duran.

As Abraham pointed out, Duran is someone to watch in the trade market right now. If he's dealt away, the Red Sox would haveand Jahmai Jones as bench pieces. Suzuki would factor in as a designated hitter who could fill in out in the outfield if necessary.over four years. That number isn't crazy, but his age makes the idea of a deal that long at least a real question.

Right now, Suzuki is 32 years old. If Boston handed him a four-year deal, he'd be 35 years old in the final year of the deal in 2030. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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