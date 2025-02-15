Red Sox Podcast Suggests David Robertson as Final Offseason Signing

A popular Boston Red Sox podcast recommends former New York Yankees pitcher David Robertson as the ideal final free agent addition for the 2025 season.

The Boston Red Sox have secured the final major free agent of the 2024-2025 MLB offseason with the signing of two-time All-Star Alex Bregman . Bregman reported to the Red Sox spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday morning, marking the completion of a significant offseason for the team. However, there are still 95 lesser-known free agent s seeking contracts with new teams.

One popular Boston Red Sox podcast, 'Play Tessie,' co-hosted by Sammy James, suggests that the Red Sox should target former New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson from this remaining pool of players. James believes Robertson, a 39-year-old veteran with 16 years of experience and a member of the silver medal-winning 2021 USA Olympic baseball team, would be the perfect final addition to the Red Sox roster for 2025.The Red Sox's closer position for the past two seasons was filled by future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen. However, the Red Sox and Jansen parted ways amicably at the end of his two-year contract. Jansen, who is 37 years old and needs 32 more saves to surpass Lee Smith for third place on the all-time list, has signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Robertson's impressive track record, including saving 39 games in 44 opportunities for the Yankees in 2014 after replacing the legendary Mariano Rivera, makes him a strong candidate for the Red Sox's closer role.





