Red Sox pitcher gets rocked, throws incredible tantrum, gets dealt immediate reality check by organization

Boston Red Sox demoted starter Brayan Bello to Worcester after giving up five runs in the first inning and berating the media postgame Thursday.

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Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. , on June 4, 2026.actually started using him as a"bulk" pitcher as of late, meaning the team would use an opener in the first inning or two, and then bring Bello in for the rest of the game. In games where Bello would simply not pitch the first inning or two, he was excellent.

In games where he actually had to start, he was literally incapable of not getting rocked. I'm serious. He could not NOT give up multiple runs in the first inning. Anyway, the Sox had Bello start once again Thursday against Baltimore, he gave up five runs in the first inning, promptly yelled at the media about it after the game, and was then sent down to Worcester. Look, I was ready to hop on today and berate the Red Sox for starting Bello again. I couldn't believe Kelly had the gall to throw this kid back out there Thursday when he had been so good out of the"bulk" role. I mean, just night and day.

Uncanny. Brayan Bello of the Boston Red Sox hands the ball to Chad Tracy after being taken out during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park in Boston on May 12, 2026.

So, yes, I was prepared to rip the Red Sox today for once again starting him against the Orioles ... and then Bello had the audacity to say all ofseason, you've been among the worst starting pitchers in all of baseball, and you have the stones to stand there and berate the media because they asked about your role? I've got a newsflash for anyone that hasn't followed the Red Sox this year : Brayan Bello ain't worth that headache. TheIf I were them, I'd not only leave Bello in Worcester for the rest of the season, I'd try to ship him out of Boston for good before next month's trade deadline. They do not need him. Major League Baseball .

He's currently 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA. Teams are hitting .310 off of him, which is also worst in the league. Starting pitcher Brayan Bello of the Boston Red Sox is relieved during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md. , on April 24, 2026.

And he's going to have the audacity to tell us to"stop talking about the bullpen-starter crap because when I'm pitching well as a starter nobody talks about it"? Buddy ... you haven't pitched well ALL SEASON LONG. It's June! You STINK when you have to actually do your job and pitch in the first inning.

Enjoy Worcester, pal. Get comfy. Make friends with the locals. Get a summer membership at the local course.

Get one of those punch cards at Madulka's so you get a free ice cream every fifth order.





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